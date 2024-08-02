Prototype of DEFCON AI’s MS&A Tool, ARTIV™, Now Available at Impact Level 6 Via Second Front’s Game Warden®

MCLEAN, Va. & WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DEFCON AI, an insights company building a next-generation modeling, simulation, and analysis (MS&A) toolset for the modern military environment, today announced that the prototype of its MS&A tool ARTIV™ has deployed to DoD Impact Level 6 (IL6), via Second Front (2F), a public-benefit software company focused on facilitating the delivery of mission-critical software solutions. DEFCON AI is one of the first companies to launch its software on the IL6 production environment through Game Warden® – 2F’s DevSecOps Platform, allowing data processing and planning at the Secret level.

Through 2F’s Game Warden, DEFCON AI leverages security controls and accreditation compliance to enable Department of Defense customers to use ARTIV to carry out contested mobility planning in the classified environment.

“Following the successful deployment of our ARTIV prototype to DoD IL5 through Game Warden, which effectively demonstrated our ability to keep sensitive data safe, this deployment at IL6 represents the natural progression of our important mission,” said retired General Paul Selva, DEFCON AI’s Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. “Our deployment to IL6 means that planners can now operate ARTIV securely in a Secret environment while training for or executing real-world scenarios and enhancing military readiness and mobility.”

“This is a monumental achievement that did not come easy,” said DEFCON AI CEO Yisroel Brumer. “But at DEFCON AI, we are not deterred by things that are hard. Instead, we are guided by our sense of purpose, determination, and willingness to collaborate to achieve our goals. I am proud to work with such an adept and dedicated team whose laudable efforts helped us to realize this extraordinary deployment.”

DEFCON AI’s ARTIV gives military personnel the opportunity to test operational logistics and transportation concepts for the purpose of predicting and planning around disruptions and ensuring resources can be moved without interruption. The company’s deployment to GovCloud allows a wider variety of DoD and Intelligence Community agencies to plan and analyze military responses to supply chain and mobility network disruptions in a distributed operations environment.

“Enabling DEFCON AI’s ARTIV deployment on IL6 represents the commitment we have to our customers as they look to assist their government partners who operate in some of the most classified spaces,” said TJ Rowe, 2F’s Chief Revenue Officer. “As such, we are dedicated to continuously developing our Game Warden offerings in alignment with changing technological and security guidelines. DEFCON AI’s offerings have monumentally evolved the MS&A military ecosystem and we are thrilled to be their partner in achieving this at the highest level.”

About DEFCON AI

DEFCON AI is an insights company that is building a next-generation modeling, simulation, and analysis (MS&A) toolset for transportation and logistics operations within the modern military environment. Leveraging expertise in artificial intelligence, mathematical optimization, simulation, analytics, and software engineering, DEFCON AI empowers planners and leaders to formulate strategies for transportation modality, sustainment, and logistics operations in the face of disruptions. DEFCON AI is a Red Cell Partners company. Visit us at defconai.com and follow us on social media (LinkedIn, X, Instagram).

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) securely fast-tracks government access to disruptive, commercially proven software as a service (SaaS) applications in order to serve the national security mission. Leading software providers—ranging from publicly traded defense contractors to startups—and government agencies trust 2F's Game Warden DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate the delivery of innovative tools and programs. Founded by former U.S. Marines, this public benefit, venture-backed software company is driven by firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com.