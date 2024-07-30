Vero Finance and Land Pride Announce Partnership to Enhance Dealer Support with Floor Plan Financing Program

SALINA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vero Technologies Inc. (“Vero”), a leading provider of bespoke floor plan financing programs, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Land Pride, a division of Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc. This collaboration aims to support Land Pride’s dealer network with flexible, tailored floor plan financing solutions that align with their operational needs and growth objectives.

Based in Salina, Kansas, Land Pride has established a strong reputation among dealers for innovation and quality in the small ag, landscape, and turf sectors. Recognizing the need for a financing partner that can offer customized and dynamic financial solutions, Land Pride selected Vero for its ability to provide adaptable and dealer-centric financing options.

"This partnership with Land Pride showcases Vero's ability to provide flexible, dealer-focused financing solutions. We're excited to offer custom financing that enhances inventory management and enables growth for Land Pride's dealers," said John Mizzi, CEO at Vero. "It strengthens our position in equipment finance and reinforces our direct lending brands, including Lever Auto, across diverse industries."

Mark Decker, Land Pride President, commented, “In Vero, we’ve found a partner whose philosophy of flexibility and personalization in dealer relations aligns with ours. Vero’s ability to offer dynamic, behavior-based financing terms makes them an ideal choice for us. This partnership isn’t just about financing; it’s about supporting our dealers, helping them to succeed and grow their businesses.”

With this collaboration, Vero and Land Pride are poised to set a new standard in dealer support within the agricultural equipment sector. The partnership underscores a shared vision of nurturing dealer success through innovative, tailored financial solutions.

For additional information about Vero and its custom wholesale financing programs, please visit www.Vero-Technologies.com. To learn more about Land Pride and their product offerings, visit www.landpride.com.

About Vero: Vero Technologies is a leading provider of wholesale financing solutions, serving a diverse range of verticals including auto, marine, powersports, agricultural equipment, and more. Vero partners with OEMs to deliver sponsored floor plan programs for their dealer networks, featuring a technology platform that offers real-time analytics, advanced risk management, and streamlined lending operations.

About Land Pride: Land Pride, a division of Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc, based in Salina, Kansas, is recognized across North America as a leader in tractor-mounted implements and Kubota-branded CE (construction) attachments. The Land Pride product offering is marketed through a nationwide dealer network and includes Rotary Tillers, Grooming Mowers, Seeders, Rotary Cutters, Rear Blades, Snow Blowers, Grapples, Buckets, Brooms, Hydraulic Breakers, and much more.