Soluna Announces Sustainable AI Soluna Cloud Supported by Hewlett Packard Enterprise

ALBANY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“Soluna” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNH), a developer of green data centers for intensive computing applications including Bitcoin mining and AI, announced it is delivering state-of-the-art AI sustainability cloud solutions for the enterprise with support from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). The collaboration will power services to support AI training, tuning and customizing both small and large language models (LLMs) for customers, while marking a significant milestone towards achieving more environmentally friendly AI operations.

Soluna Cloud will use HPE’s direct liquid-cooled infrastructure based on NVIDIA H100 SXM GPUs and power its solutions with nearly 100% renewable energy.1 As an HPE Partner Ready Service Provider partner, Soluna will offer its advanced cloud solutions to HPE's global customer base demonstrating AI expertise and delivery capabilities.

John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are honored to partner with HPE to launch Soluna Cloud. We have a mission to make AI more sustainable. Launching our AI Services with HPE’s infrastructure will allow us to deliver an onramp for our customers as we complete the development of our innovative Helix data centers, powered by our 2GW pipeline of wasted renewable energy."

By utilizing Soluna Cloud, enterprises can rapidly deploy AI workloads on a platform that is both more sustainable and scalable, made possible by direct liquid cooling (DLC) and waste-heat recovery.

Maryam Chaudry, Vice President and General Manager, AI Cloud, HPE said, “We are committed to broadening access to AI solutions with industry-leading high-performance computing solutions while minimizing the carbon footprint through our direct-liquid cooling expertise. We are thrilled to partner with Soluna to power its AI Services and enable customers to run their AI workloads on-demand with optimal performance, reliability, and scalability to accelerate innovation.”

Customers interested in accessing Soluna Cloud’s groundbreaking AI services can sign up at www.solunacloud.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Soluna Holdings, Inc. may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Soluna’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, further information regarding which is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and Soluna Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Soluna Holdings, Inc (SLNH)

Soluna is on a mission to make renewable energy a global superpower using computing as a catalyst. The company designs, develops, and operates digital infrastructure that transforms surplus renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna’s pioneering data centers are strategically co-located with wind, solar, or hydroelectric power plants to support high-performance computing applications including Bitcoin Mining, Generative AI, and other compute-intensive applications. Soluna’s proprietary software MaestroOS(™) helps energize a greener grid while delivering cost-effective and sustainable computing solutions, and superior returns. To learn more visit solunacomputing.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @SolunaHoldings.

1Soluna Cloud will be hosted in a colocation that provides power from 99.5% renewable sources.