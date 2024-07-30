North Dakota Parks and Recreation Partners with Tyler Technologies to Enhance Visitor Experience with Cutting-Edge Technology

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced a strategic collaboration with the North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department aimed at enhancing customer service and streamlining digital services for its visitors. Leveraging Tyler’s new cloud-based reservation software, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), North Dakota’s state park system delivers a seamless online experience for park visitors.

“This collaboration with Tyler allows us to offer a modernized park experience for our over one million yearly park visitors,” said Cody Schulz, North Dakota Parks & Recreation director. “It marks a significant step in the visitor experience, bringing greater convenience in the reservation process and more awareness of our state parks amenities.”

The reservation software empowers park visitors to efficiently plan their outdoor activities online year-round. This includes purchasing gift cards, daily and annual permits, and booking various overnight accommodations such as campsites, cabins, and yurts. Later this summer, the system will expand to offer online reservations for rental equipment and boat rentals, including kayaks, pontoons, and fishing boats.

In addition to the robust reservation system, Tyler and the North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department have joined forces with OuterSpatial to provide guests with a dedicated mobile app experience. The free app currently offers access to over 2,200 miles of statewide trails, hiking challenges, detailed information on special events, an interactive social platform, and points of interest for exploration within North Dakota’s state parks.

“Our technology is proven to help our state park clients more easily offer camping reservations, efficiently process payments, and enhance their visitors’ experience,” said Sascha Ohler, senior vice president, outdoor recreation at Tyler. “In addition, this software will enable park officials to deliver helpful information and educate visitors through enhanced access to data and insights.”

Visitors can find more information at https://reservendparks.com.

