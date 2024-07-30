Addressing Youth Mental Health: BeMe Health and CCA Partner for Comprehensive Support

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to the growing mental health challenges among teens and young adults, BeMe Health, an innovative digital behavioral health platform, has partnered with Corporate Counseling Associates, Inc. (CCA), an industry leader in providing comprehensive Employee Assistance Program (EAP) services and organizational well-being solutions. This collaboration aims to integrate BeMe’s innovative teen and young adult-centric digital mental health tools with CCA’s renowned EAP and organizational support services creating a holistic approach to mental health and well-being for employees and their dependents.

"Connecting with teens and young adults where they are is a core mission of BeMe, and we are excited to collaborate with CCA to enhance access to mental health resources," said Leslie Courtney, Chief Commercial Officer of BeMe Health. "CCA's proven impact and commitment to integrity make them an ideal partner, and we are proud to join forces in this important endeavor."

BeMe and CCA have also collaborated to offer an innovative Student Assistance Program for teens and young adults in colleges and universities across the country, proactively promoting well-being by eliminating common barriers to care. BeMe’s “tech and touch” teen-centric mobile approach combines digital media, care activities, coaching, and clinical intervention to empower teens. If more intensive help is needed, 24/7 crisis support and clinical linkage to therapy and medication management are also available through seamless integration with CCA’s resources as well as onsite college and university resources.

CCA President John Levy stated, “This synergy allows our Student Assistance Programs to reach even more teens before they’re in crisis, adding an extra layer of proactive support for adolescents and their families.”

Through this partnership, BeMe and CCA aim to foster an inclusive, caring, and emotionally resilient culture by prioritizing accessible mental health support. This initiative empowers teens and young adults to become the best version of themselves through a curated, mobile-centric mental health journey that becomes more personalized with each interaction.

About BeMe Health

BeMe Health is a digital behavioral health company dedicated to delivering mental health interventions tailored specifically for teens. The BeMe platform provides anytime, anywhere access to engaging content, mood reflection, and skill-building activities, as well as 1:1 coaching and connections to clinical services and 24/7 crisis support when needed. BeMe was built for and by teens, with an active Teen Advisory Board ensuring the platform aligns with their lives, and its clinically validated approach uniquely meets teens where they are — on their phones — in a safe, secure, and fun environment. BeMe works with health plans, employers, and community organizations to provide a digital-first approach to interventional teen mental health. To learn more, please visit www.beme.com or find us on LinkedIn.

About CCA, Inc.

Since 1984, Corporate Counseling Associates, Inc. (CCA) has been a leader in workplace mental healthcare. Their services—counseling, learning and development programs, executive coaching, and consulting—are designed to foster collaborative and respectful work environments. For over forty years, CCA has helped clients cultivate workplaces where everyone can thrive, delivering customized solutions with proven results to industry-leading companies. To learn more about CCA and its specialized mental health solutions, visit www.ccainc.com.