Extreme Networks and Intel Join Forces to Drive AI-Centric Product Innovation

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR) announced it has formed a co-innovation alliance with the Intel® Connectivity Analytics Program to enhance native AI capabilities within its Extreme AI Expert™ solution, currently in technology preview within Extreme Labs™. This collaboration aims to help customers optimize network performance, detect security threats, personalize end-user experiences and reduce operational costs by leveraging network data, unique device data from PCs through the innovative Intel® Connectivity Analytics SDK and Generative AI (GenAI) to make networks smarter, faster and more resilient.

As the number of client devices continues to increase across all network environments, customers need improved visibility into device activity as well as a simplified way to manage devices from the data center to the network edge. Extreme’s partnership with Intel will deliver increased visibility into both network and client devices and will drive additional development of GenAI tools that enable customers to optimize the design, deployment and management of enterprise networking and security. These new features help to optimize network performance, dynamically adjust bandwidth to prioritize critical devices and improve security threat detection and issue resolution.

GenAI to Lower Operational Costs, Improve User Experiences

Introduced as a tech preview at Extreme Connect 2024, Extreme AI Expert combines documentation from Extreme’s knowledge bases with data from applications and devices across customer networks to provide insights and proactive recommendations around the design, deployment and management of networks. The partnership with Intel will incorporate Intel-connected device data to improve recommendations for customers and further extend Extreme AI Expert’s knowledge. Extreme expects to start integrating Extreme AI Expert into Extreme solutions later this year.

Executive Perspectives

“The network is the hub of operations, innovation and experiences. By partnering with Extreme Networks, we’re collectively making the network smarter, faster, more secure and more scalable. By leveraging the riches of AI-centric insights available through the millions of Intel-connected devices across the world and combining that with rich data from the network, we’ll help organizations reduce operational costs and provide best-in-class end-user experiences,” said Eric McLaughlin, VP & GM Wireless Solutions at Intel, Client Computing Group.

“We’re focused on advancing the network to improve human experiences. Partnering with Intel provides our customers with a more secure, more streamlined way to gain visibility of their network and client devices within a single platform. By augmenting our Extreme AI Expert solution with Intel® Connectivity Analytics, we’ll provide richer, more intuitive AI-driven insights and automation which results in smarter, more responsive experiences that enhance everything from network optimization to swift security threat detection and resolution,” said Nabil Bukhari, Chief Technology and Product Officer and GM of Subscription Business at Extreme.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, X/Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, Extreme AI Expert, Extreme Labs and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States, and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.