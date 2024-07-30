RMS North America Unveils Powerful Integration with BookOutdoors, Boosting Revenue for Outdoor Hospitality Managers

SAN DIEGO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a strategic move to expand revenue opportunities for outdoor hospitality managers, RMS North America announces its partnership with BookOutdoors, a leading online marketplace for outdoor accommodations. This collaboration delivers innovative solutions to property managers and outdoor enthusiasts worldwide.

Streamlined Operations, Increased Bookings for Outdoor Hospitality

RMS offers flexible and scalable cloud-based reservation management solutions to fit the unique needs of RV parks, campgrounds, marinas, and more. Designed for scalability and flexibility, the RMS platform helps properties streamline their day-to-day, increase bookings, and keep guests coming back to increase revenue and maximize business potential.

BookOutdoors, a well-established name in the outdoor travel sector, connects millions of nature lovers seeking unforgettable experiences to properties across North America. It has become a go-to platform for booking camping trips, RV adventures, and relaxing getaways on the water.

Unlocking New Revenue Streams for Outdoor Property Managers

The integration between RMS and BookOutdoors represents a major advancement for RMS property managers. By connecting with BookOutdoors' vast audience of outdoor enthusiasts, RMS provides its users with more direct access to this sought-after demographic.

“We’re thrilled to partner with BookOutdoors,” says Frederic Dominioni, Chief Revenue Officer of RMS North America. “This integration empowers property managers with best-in-class technology, streamlining operations and driving increased bookings through wider exposure on the BookOutdoors platform.”

BookOutdoors and RMS North America: A Partnership for Outdoor Hospitality Success

RMS North America continues to innovate and expand its offerings, remaining dedicated to providing its users with the best possible tools. This integration with BookOutdoors exemplifies this commitment, equipping property managers with the resources they need to succeed in the ever-evolving outdoor travel landscape.

"Our partnership and integration with RMS underscores our commitment to expanding access to exceptional outdoor stays," said Brian Nolan, co-founder and CEO of BookOutdoors. "Together, we look forward to offering guests seamless access to the wide range of accommodations offered by RMS' clients."

About RMS North America

RMS offers cloud-based property management solutions to fit the needs of the global hospitality industry, supporting over 6,000 properties worldwide. With more than 40 years of industry experience, their feature-rich technology is specifically designed to meet the unique needs of campgrounds, RV parks, national parks, state parks, and marinas.

AboutBookOutdoors

BookOutdoors is a leading online booking platform specializing in outdoor travel. With BookOutdoors, guests can effortlessly find and reserve all types of outdoor accommodations, such as RV sites, glamping resorts, cabins, lodging, tent camping, and more, without booking fees or memberships. Founded in 2021, BookOutdoors is a combined effort between owners/operators in outdoor hospitality and tech industry veterans, and is backed by leading VC investors and executives from the largest travel and hospitality businesses.