Tenet Energy and Sunnova Team Up to Promote Clean Home Energy Adoption with Solar and Electric Vehicles

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenet Energy Inc. (“Tenet”), a climate financial technology platform to accelerate America’s sustainable energy transition, starting with electric vehicles, announced today that they have entered into a collaboration with Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”), an industry-leading adaptive energy services company, to accelerate the adoption of solar energy and electric vehicles.

As historic heat waves continue to affect more than 250 million Americans, the demand for sustainable living solutions is at an all-time high. Recognizing the need for accessible and affordable clean energy options, Tenet and Sunnova are working together to provide comprehensive solutions that make it easier for Americans to transition to both EVs and solar energy systems. By using solar panels to charge electric vehicles, homeowners can achieve significant cost savings—potentially hundreds of dollars annually on their electric bills. This integration results in a lower overall total cost of ownership, offers a sophisticated smart home system that optimizes energy use and offers substantial economic benefits like reduced utility bills and lower fuel costs - all contributing to the financial well-being of American families.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Tenet to offer customers an easier pathway to electric vehicle ownership,” said Michael Grasso, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at Sunnova. “Our suite of energy solutions – which includes EV chargers – addresses the concerns of higher electricity costs associated with fueling EVs while enabling buyers the convenience of charging from home as they electrify their transportation. Alongside Tenet’s EV financing solutions, we are simplifying the EV buying and owning experience to accelerate adoption.”

The joint efforts include a series of exclusive promotions aimed at encouraging Sunnova customers to make the switch to electric vehicles with Tenet’s financing options and Tenet customers to adopt Sunnova's solar energy systems. These promotions include special discounts and flexible financing terms designed to make the transition to sustainable energy solutions more attractive and affordable.

“Our mission is to help Americans electrify their lives, starting with their vehicle,” said Alex Liegl, Tenet’s Chief Executive Officer, “EVs are an excellent way to begin your sustainability journey and save money, but they are also part of a broader energy system that works synergistically with other clean energy home assets like solar. Home electrification starts with EVs, creating a foundation for integrating additional sustainable technologies. Together with our collaborators, we are committed to a climate-focused future that empowers people to live sustainably. By building products and experiences that meet the growing demand and provide clear, data-driven insights into environmental impacts, we make it easier for people to make informed decisions. With trusted colleagues like Sunnova, we are working together to create a more sustainable and accessible way of life.”

About Tenet

Tenet makes it easier than ever to finance renewable energy products, starting with EVs. Through its innovative, climate-friendly financial technology designed to accelerate the mainstream adoption of sustainable energy, Tenet connects EV drivers and fleet owners with better loan terms from sustainability-focused financial institutions. In addition to EV affordability, Tenet offers free software services to reduce charging costs and share personalized carbon emissions impacts. For more information, visit www.tenet.com. Join the conversation on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok

About Sunnova

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is an industry-leading adaptive energy services company focused on making clean energy more accessible, reliable, and affordable for homeowners and businesses. Through its adaptive energy platform, Sunnova provides a better energy service at a better price to deliver its mission of powering energy independence™. For more information, visit http://www.sunnova.com.