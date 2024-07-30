Proven, Local Team of Weston & Sampson and Rivermoor Energy will Electrify Massachusetts Highways with High-Speed Charging Stations

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Weston & Sampson and Rivermoor Energy are proud to announce they have been selected, as a team, by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) for the development of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI)’s ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging stations on Massachusetts’ roadways. The longstanding partnership between Weston & Sampson and Rivermoor Energy has been chosen for their expertise and proven track record of success in EV charging development and delivering clean energy solutions to leading Massachusetts corporations, municipalities, utilities, and non-profit organizations.

The MassDOT NEVI initiative will add ultra-fast EV charging facilities at least every 50 miles and within one mile of highway exits and entrances across Massachusetts’ interstate highways and state routes classified as federal “Alternative Fuel Corridors.” Charging developments will be open publicly to all drivers, and each fast-charging development will have four or more 150 kW+ charging ports, delivering the fastest charging in the industry with state-of-the-art technology. The Weston & Sampson and Rivermoor Energy team will also provide value-added solutions customized to each development, which may include solar energy, energy storage, and green infrastructure appropriate for site-specific conditions. The team will deliver the entire solution, from planning to “go-live,” with in-house expertise across project planning, utility interconnection, engineering, permitting, development, construction, ownership, financing, management, and operations.

“Weston & Sampson is pleased and honored to have been selected by MassDOT to help implement the NEVI Program. Weston & Sampson has a proven and successful track record with MassDOT and is looking forward to working on this important initiative. Electric vehicles are critical to helping the Commonwealth meet its climate objectives, and our staff’s expertise and experience will enable MassDOT to meet these goals,” said Johanna D. Hall, CEM, Senior Team Leader at Weston & Sampson. “We are committed to helping the state meet new climate goals and objectives and we are excited to get to work.”

“Rivermoor Energy is proud to support clean energy and EV charging innovation in the Commonwealth,” said John H. Tourtelotte, Managing Director of Rivermoor Energy. “The ultra-fast EV charging solutions that our team is developing will deliver the industry’s fastest charging speeds, enabling drivers to get back on the road with a full charge in as little as 20 minutes. We are motivated to be a leader in making transportation cleaner, less expensive and more driver-friendly in the Commonwealth. Let’s remove obstacles to EV adoption, turn range anxiety into ancient history and make fast charging ubiquitous.”

The Rivermoor Energy and Weston & Sampson team has a 15-year history of working together in planning, engineering, developing, and financing solar, energy storage, energy resiliency, and EV charging solutions. The team has extensive experience working cooperatively with Massachusetts utilities and industry partners to deliver high-quality projects within advantageous timelines, which will be critical to achieving MassDOT’s objectives of speed-to-market, geographic coverage and EV driver customer satisfaction.

Rivermoor Energy and Weston & Sampson have successfully implemented regional, town-wide, and city-wide EV charging solutions, from Western to Eastern Massachusetts. The team’s experience includes development advisory services for the City of Boston’s current city-wide curbside EV charging initiative, planning and development of the Town of Chatham’s “Main Street” EV charging solution, installation of Belmont Light’s EV fast charging in Belmont’s town center, and the Town of Deerfield’s public EV charging development.

Under its 2021 Climate Law, Massachusetts is working towards a 2030 goal of having over 900,000 electric vehicles on the road, supported by over 75,000 public charging stations. The team of Weston & Sampson and Rivermoor Energy is working with site owners and EV charging network owner-operators to meet market demand for EV fast charging. To learn more about how site owners and industry partners can work with Rivermoor Energy and Weston & Sampson, please visit: www.rivermoorenergy.com/NEVI

About Weston & Sampson

Weston & Sampson, founded in 1899, is a privately held, employee-owned firm with more than 900 professionals in over 20 offices along the east coast. For more than a century, we have been improving communities by infusing innovation and reliability into every project. Our goal is to help clients protect, improve, and sustain the natural and built environment. Included in our wide range of interdisciplinary services are environmental site investigations, geotechnical engineering, climate resiliency design, EV charging implementation, landscape architecture, urban and environmental planning, and more. For more information, please visit: www.westonsampson.com

About Rivermoor Energy

Rivermoor Energy is an industry-leading provider of clean energy solutions for corporate, commercial, utility, government and non-profit institutional customers. Established in 2008, and based in Boston, Rivermoor delivers comprehensive energy strategy, planning, development, and financing solutions to enable customers to meet their EV charging, solar energy, energy storage and energy resilience goals. From successfully implementing EV charging solutions in urban and rural areas, to complementing charging solutions with solar canopies and rooftops, Rivermoor is a trusted partner committed to meeting our customers’ clean energy needs. For more information, please visit: www.rivermoorenergy.com