Ramirez & Co. Leads Largest Bond Sale Ever for New York City Transitional Finance Authority

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samuel A. Ramirez & Co., Inc. (“Ramirez & Co.”), led the ground-breaking $2.46 billion sale of future tax secured subordinate bonds for the New York City Transitional Finance Authority (“TFA”). Proceeds from the TFA’s largest ever bond sale, which closed on July 30, 2024, will pay off high-cost debt, for a total debt service savings in excess of $263 million.

This was Ramirez’s largest municipal bond issuance as lead manager. The sale consisted of approximately $2.25 billion of tax-exempt fixed rate bonds and $210 million of taxable fixed rate bonds.

“Ramirez is proud and honored to have led the largest-ever public debt issuance for New York City. We are grateful to the TFA for considering our long-standing reputation as a major force and trusted partner in the national municipal bond market when selecting our team,” said Sam A. Ramirez, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ramirez. “Congratulations to the TFA on this historic occasion and to our industry partners that supported us --- including BNY, our clearing partner and Trustee for this issue.”

Jefferies and Wells Fargo Securities served as co-senior managers on the transaction.

About Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc.

