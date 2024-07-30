NRG and Reliant Support Houston-Area Food Banks Impacted by Hurricane Beryl with $100,000 Commitment

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NRG and Reliant are providing $100,000 to local food banks and nonprofits to support Houstonians in need following Hurricane Beryl. The storm’s significant impact on the Greater Houston community brought into focus how much our neighbors depend on these organizations, which continue to experience increased demand. Ten nonprofits will each receive $10,000.

“Many smaller neighborhood food pantries were hit hard by Hurricane Beryl – either from the tremendous need for food or from being impacted by the storm itself with power outages, wind damage and flooding. As a result, these pantries now need to restock their food supply,” said Rasesh Patel, president, NRG Consumer. “Houston is our hometown, and it is during times like these when we must come together to support our neighbors. With this $100,000 commitment, we are supporting critical organizations that provide a lifesaving service for vulnerable populations so they can continue to make a difference – one meal at a time.”

NRG and Reliant have longstanding relationships with a variety of food banks and food-focused nonprofits throughout the Houston area. In addition to the monetary donation, NRG employees will also participate in volunteer events with some of the recipient organizations in the coming weeks to help with needs such as sorting and stocking food or packing meals.

Organizations each receiving $10,000 include:

“Houstonians are no strangers to hurricanes and severe weather events, but the effects of Hurricane Beryl were especially difficult for vulnerable residents, who are more severely impacted by loss of food, wages and childcare,” said Beth Harp, CEO, Kids’ Meals, Inc. “Our longstanding partnership with NRG and Reliant has helped Kids’ Meals grow to what the organization is today. With this donation, we can take extra care to ensure that in the event of another storm, we are sufficiently prepared and can continue to support families with the resources they need.”

This announcement is part of NRG’s $2 million commitment from earlier this month that provides near- and long-term disaster relief following the immediate devastation of Hurricane Beryl. That commitment includes $1.3 million to support customers and increase funding to the CARE (Community Assistance by Reliant Energy) program, which provides bill-pay assistance through social service agencies. The remaining funding directly supported the four-county Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund, local charitable programs and impacted NRG employees.

About NRG

NRG Energy, Inc. is a leading energy and home services company powered by people and our passion for a smarter, cleaner, and more connected future. A Fortune 500 company operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions that help people, organizations, and businesses achieve their goals while also advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

About Reliant, an NRG company

Reliant makes power personal - that's why homes and businesses trust Reliant not only as a provider of electricity, but also as a pillar of support in the communities we serve. From a best-in-class app to breakthrough innovations, Reliant is recognized nationally for outstanding customer service and as the leader in the evolving energy space with offerings that span from EV solutions to solar insights to smart home experiences. As part of NRG Energy, Inc., a Fortune 500 energy and home services company, our purpose is to power a brighter future together, one that is safe, smart and sustainable. For more information about Reliant, visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and X or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.