Leostream and Scale Computing Unveil Integrated Virtual Desktop Solution

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leostream Corporation, creator of the world-leading Leostream® Remote Desktop Access Platform, and Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced a joint integration delivering virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) for distributed enterprise, SME/SMB, education, and others for whom VDI has been unrealistically complicated.

Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform ) brings simplicity, high availability and scalability together, replacing existing infrastructure and providing high availability for running VMs in a single, easy-to-manage platform. Leostream and Scale Computing have developed a streamlined, complete hardware/software architecture for hosting Windows and/or Linux desktops with greater ease of deployment, best-in-class support, and a competitive price point.

For more than 20 years, VDI has been the dominant technology for giving corporate workforces access to hosted desktops from any location with a network connection. However, VDI solutions can be complicated to implement and maintain, often requiring staff with specialty skills. Due to this complexity, typically only large organizations with thousands of employees can justify—and afford—the management overhead.

As an alternative to VMware Horizon, Leostream and Scale Computing’s integration offers the following advantages:

Robust tools for dynamic resource allocation to allow more efficient use of hardware and better handling of peak loads compared to more static allocation methods

Support for hybrid cloud environments with seamless management of both on-premises and cloud-based resources

Optimized performance for different workloads ensures that applications run smoothly, providing a better end-user experience

High availability features for minimal downtime and reliable access to mission-critical applications

Advanced security features such as multi-factor authentication, role-based access control, and end-to-end encryption, ensuring that virtual environments remain secure

Granular control over virtual environments that allows administrators to fine-tune settings according to specific needs

Support for custom configurations and automation to streamline operations and reduce administrative overhead

Support for the widest range of remote display protocols to meet the needs of even specialty applications

Highly intuitive and centralized management console that is easier to use than more fragmented approaches

Real-time analytics and monitoring tools for deep insights into the performance and usage of virtual resources

Streamlined installation and configuration for intuitive, fast setup – less than four hours from start to finish

Dedicated and responsive support

A more cost-effective licensing model to optimize IT budgets

“Leostream and Scale Computing’s diverse expertise has created a complete virtual desktop solution that is simple to set up, easy to manage, and more affordable than you might expect,” said Jeff Ready, CEO and Co-Founder at Scale Computing. “The result is a right-sized approach without the enormous expense and support requirements of traditional VDI that is ideal for those running virtual desktops for the first time and as a VMware Horizon replacement.”

“If you’re not a Fortune 500 company, it can be challenging to provide hybrid and remote workforces with the IT tools they need to ensure productivity and user experience—but not anymore,” said Randy Foster, Leostream VP, sales and marketing. “This integration is ideal for midsized businesses, education, healthcare, county and municipal governments, and frankly, any other organization that wants to be free of the unnecessary complexity and overhead of yesterday’s VDI.”

The joint VDI solution is now available from Scale Computing and Leostream’s network of channel partners. Please visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/leostream for more information.

The Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform for hosted desktops and workstations offers a comprehensive solution for remote access to maintain productivity, control costs, and ensure security with strict authentication and authorization built on zero-trust concepts. Its connection management system eliminates clunky corporate VPNs with an ultra-efficient gateway that gives users access to only the specific resources they have permission to use, automatically, regardless of their location or device. The Leostream Platform shines even in environments that rely on complex, specialty applications like energy and science; large files such as media and entertainment; real-time performance like financial services; and bulletproof network security like government and defense.

SC// Platform saves time and valuable resources because software, servers, and storage are in a fully integrated platform. The same innovative software and simple user interface power infrastructure regardless of the hardware configuration. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, the award-winning self-healing platform identifies, reduces, and corrects problems in real-time, while achieving results easier and faster, even when local IT resources are scarce. Together, Scale Computing e and Leostream ensure application uptime is easier for IT to manage and for customers to afford.

About Leostream

The Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform embodies over 20 years of Leostream research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments, including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. It provides the world’s most robust desktop connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today’s enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow.

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing’s products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform.