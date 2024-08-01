Guardian Performance Solutions chooses Confluence Revolution Composites for its managed services

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Confluence Technologies, Inc. (“Confluence”), a global technology solutions provider for regulatory, analytics, and investor communications today announced that Guardian Performance Solutions LLC (“Guardian”), a specialty compliance consulting firm, has chosen Revolution Composites as the solution of choice in their Managed Service offering for their asset management clients, helping them meet the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®) and SEC Marketing Rule compliance while improving performance measurement service levels and reducing risk.

Guardian’s clients can now leverage Confluence’s industry-leading Revolution Composites solution to comply with the GIPS® standards and the SEC Marketing Rule, streamlining the composite performance reporting process. Using Revolution Composites, Guardian can manage the entire process of constructing composites and generating both standard and customizable reports. This solution provides a vital tool for investment advisers facing increasing regulatory and market demands, but also enhances operational efficiencies.

“With increasing regulatory demands for transparency, we are delighted to be chosen by Guardian to help their clients meet regulatory compliance,” said Damian Handzy, Managing Director of Analytics at Confluence. “Confluence’s Revolution Composites is a game changer for asset management industry professionals looking for comprehensive GIPS® performance calculations. It provides customizable reporting and rule automation for composite construction, enabling accurate and efficient compliance with evolving regulatory rules.”

“We’re excited to use and offer Confluence’s industry-leading Revolution Composites solution as part of our performance consulting and managed service offering for our clients,” said Amy Jones, CIPM, Founder and Principal at Guardian Performance Solutions. “Our best-practices services combined with the best-of-breed composites solution will help our clients meet compliance requirements and achieve their marketing goals.”

Confluence’s Revolution Composites solution offers unparalleled composites and risk statistics calculations including powerful automated rules, unlimited custom fields, and full auditing. Furthermore, the solution provides users with customizable regulatory and marketing reporting, along with scalability based on customer needs.

GIPS® is a registered trademark owned by CFA Institute.

About Confluence

Confluence is a global leader in enterprise data and software solutions for regulatory, analytics, and investor communications. Our best-of-breed solutions make it easy and fast to create, share, and operationalize mission-critical reporting and actionable insights essential to the investment management industry. Trusted for over 30 years by the largest asset service providers, asset managers, asset owners, and investment consultants worldwide, our global team of regulatory and analytics experts delivers forward-looking innovations and market-leading solutions, adding efficiency, speed, and accuracy to everything we do. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with ~700 employees across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa, and Australia, Confluence services over 1,000 clients in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit www.confluence.com.

About Guardian Performance Solutions LLC

Guardian Performance Solutions LLC provides performance-focused compliance consultation, outsourcing and managed services to the investment management industry with the objective of helping firms to achieve and maintain compliance with the SEC Marketing Rule and Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®). We help investment advisers to achieve their goals of marketing their services and growing their business, while also meeting their regulatory obligations and adhering to industry accepted standards and best practices. For more information, visit https://guardianperformancesolutions.com/