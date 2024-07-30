MNsure Selects Haberman as Agency of Record

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Haberman, a full-service marketing communications agency with a 30-year history of modern storytelling, has been selected as the agency of record for MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace. After 2024 enrollment numbers reached record highs, MNsure aims to leverage Haberman’s storytelling expertise to reach even more individuals, businesses and stakeholders, ensuring all Minnesotans have access to comprehensive, affordable health coverage.

“Shopping for health insurance through MNsure was one of the best decisions we made for our employees,” said Fred Haberman, founder and CEO of Haberman. “MNsure gives our team members more choices, lower rates and better solutions. As advocates of the platform, we look forward to telling the next chapter of the MNsure story through fresh creative, new channels and inspiring stories.”

This is a full-circle moment for Haberman, who first named MNsure in 2013 and designed its original logo. Haberman’s new work with MNsure will span creative, production, media planning and buying, as well as public relations support in collaboration with NewPublica, a Minnesota firm known for its multicultural communications consulting. Haberman’s decades of marketing expertise and firsthand experience with MNsure will enhance its strategic approach to storytelling through paid, earned and owned channels.

“We’re excited to partner with Haberman to help all Minnesotans – from entrepreneurs and families to farmers, gig workers, self-employed professionals and small businesses – understand the comprehensive health insurance options available to them through MNsure,” said Libby Caulum, CEO of MNsure. “Everyone deserves quality, affordable health coverage, and we look forward to putting that belief into action this year and beyond.”

MNsure selected Haberman because of the agency’s deep mission-driven experience reaching and engaging with diverse audiences through its work with the Minnesota Department of Health, Second Harvest Heartland, 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, Feeding America, Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union and more. These partnerships have leveraged various channels to tell impactful stories that have inspired behavior change.

Haberman’s work for MNsure begins this month as the marketplace aims for another record-breaking open enrollment period, starting November 1.

For more information about MNsure and open enrollment, visit mnsure.org. For more information about Haberman, visit modernstorytellers.com.

About Haberman

Haberman is a full-service marketing communications agency with a 30-year history of modern storytelling for media and marketing. The agency’s mission is to tell the stories of pioneers making a difference in the world – from leaders of the good food movement and cause marketing innovators to behavior change champions and entrepreneurs with life-changing ideas. Storytelling unites everything the agency does across strategy, creative, media and public relations. As modern storytellers, Haberman helps organizations grow, inspire engagement and drive positive social change. For more information, visit www.modernstorytellers.com.

About MNsure

MNsure is Minnesota's health insurance marketplace where individuals and families can shop, compare and choose health insurance coverage that meets their needs. MNsure is the only place you can apply for financial help to lower the cost of your monthly insurance premium and out-of-pocket costs. Most Minnesotans who enroll through MNsure qualify for financial help.