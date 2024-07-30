DoubleVerify Has Partnered With Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Through AaaS (Advertising as a Service) to Deliver Better Business Results for Brands

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoubleVerify (“DV”), the leading software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, today announced the start of its cooperation with Hakuhodo DY Media Partners.

This partnership leverages the power of AI-driven technology to optimize advertising effectiveness, delivering results through Hakuhodo’s Advertising as a Service (AaaS) model. By integrating DV's solutions with AaaS, the partnership aims to achieve business goals for advertisers while minimizing the risk of brand damage.

The collaboration will address issues in digital ad delivery, ensuring improved ad quality through AI technology and enabling advertisers to deliver their ads effectively and securely. DV and Hakuhodo DY Media Partners are currently working on a proof-of-concept (POC) to realize more efficient and effective ad serving by utilizing media quality data, bidding optimization, and operations management provided by AaaS.

“AaaS aims to contribute to advertisers' businesses through advertising effectiveness based on the concept of "from ad space to effectiveness.” We are very pleased to take a big step forward in providing safer and better effects through the power of technology by combining the important theme of brand safety with AaaS through this partnership,” said Hiroki Yajima, President & CEO of Hakuhodo DY Media Partners.

Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, added, "In this era of rapid innovation, AI technology is revolutionizing the digital advertising landscape. To stay competitive, advertisers must anticipate and adapt to new industry trends. We are delighted to partner with Hakuhodo DY Media Partners, confident that our advanced technology will significantly contribute to advertisers' businesses with this collaboration."

DV is driven by a mission – to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure. We help brands improve the effectiveness of their online advertising, giving them clarity and confidence in their digital investment.

About AaaS

AaaS is a next-generation model for the digital transformation of the advertising media business proposed by Hakuhodo DY Media Partners, with a view to shifting from the business of "trading ad spaces" (“reserved advertising") to "maximizing advertising effectiveness" ("programmatic advertising"), which has long been the norm in the advertising industry. Hakuhodo DY Media Partners' next-generation model.

AaaS® is a registered trademark of Hakuhodo DY Media Partners.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, DV strengthens the digital advertising ecosystem, ensuring a fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media.