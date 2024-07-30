edatanetworks Inc. Awarded Blockchain and Digital Advertising Patents from USPTO

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--edatanetworks Inc. announced today the approval of patents 18/110,726 and 18/143,842 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), further strengthening the micro-donation, broadcast advertising, and blockchain aspects within the intellectual property portfolio of edatanetworks Inc.

Patent 18/143,842 enables cryptographically secure chains which provide unique labeling of transactions and utilizes role-based digital wallets to determine and record resulting donations on multiple synchronized blockchains. These donations are used to purchase an Internet-of-Things (IoT) enabled system where real-time usage information anonymously confirms the effectiveness of the donations while providing accountability details to stakeholders.

With patent 18/110,726, tokenized purchase data is analyzed to determine if transactions are the result of targeted digital / broadcast advertisements (i.e. ATSC 3.0). Identified matches generate merchant-funded micro-donations for local non-profit organizations.

“ Behind our innovation stands a team of innovators that constantly push the envelope to use digital commerce to strengthen and sustain our local communities. We continue to be both humbled and honored to receive consistent validation and acceptance from the inventor community and the USPTO.” said Terry Tietzen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of edatanetworks. “ These patents continue to demonstrate the increasing value of the innovation within our robust intellectual property portfolio.”

About edatanetworks

edatanetworks Inc. (edata), edatanetworks.com, is a privately held intellectual property company with an extensive portfolio of patents, trademarks and copyrights with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.