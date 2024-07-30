AM Best and IMCA to Host Marketing Leader Lunch on How AI is Revolutionizing Insurance Marketing

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will host a joint presentation with the Insurance Marketing & Communications Association (IMCA) CMO Council about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on marketing. The webinar will take place on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. (EDT).

In a live, interactive panel discussion, experts will talk about:

Their use of artificial intelligence in their jobs and organizations

Where AI fits into marketing workflows

How the various platforms meet insurance marketers’ needs

Register today.

Panelists include:

Kasey Connors, vice president, marketing operations, Trusted Choice;

Mitch Dunford, chief marketing officer, Risk & Insurance Education Alliance;

Anne Ellis, vice president, marketing, Crum & Forster;

Dave Evans, senior associate, Aartrijk, and IMCA CMO Council member; and

Lori Chordas, senior associate editor, AM Best.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

Those unable to attend the live event can still register to receive the webinar playback and transcript to watch at their convenience.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2024 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.