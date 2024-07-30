Fluid Quip Technologies Announces Commissioning of World’s Largest MSC™ Protein System

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluid Quip Technologies (FQT) today announced the successful completion and commissioning of the world’s largest MSC™ System to date at Tharaldson Ethanol’s 175 million-gallon biorefinery in Casselton, North Dakota. This marks the twelfth FQT MSC™ system installed world-wide and expands the production of corn fermented protein, a high-quality protein ingredient in animal feed, providing superior nutrition solutions for pet, aquaculture and other animal feed markets which has up to a 40% lower carbon-intensity than competing products.

“Our MSC™ Technology is critical to not only creating a high-quality protein ingredient for pet food, but also allowing ethanol plants to achieve greater corn oil yields,” said Neal Jakel, President of Fluid Quip Technologies, “FQT is excited to commission our largest MSC™ System and continue to collaborate with our customers to maximize the value of every kernel of corn. The project is a testament to the market and value the team has achieved as nutrition customers look for more corn fermented protein to utilize in their rations.”

Fluid Quip Technologies provided the MSC™ Technology as well as the engineering, design, procurement, construction management and startup services for the project. The completion of this MSC™ System brings overall production capacity of FQT MSC™ protein products to over 750,000 tons per year. The thirteenth FQT MSC™ system is currently under construction at the Ensus UK Limited’s facility in the UK.

About Fluid Quip Technologies

Fluid Quip Technologies® (FQT) is a premier technology and process engineering firm based in Cedar Rapids, IA, USA. FQT was founded on extensive experience and know-how within the corn wet milling and dry grind ethanol industries. FQT’s skilled engineering and technical leadership has been developing new technologies and process solutions applicable to the biofuels and biochemical markets for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.fluidquiptechnologies.com.