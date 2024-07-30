Reperio Health Joins the WholeHealth Living Choices Network to Offer Industry Leading At-Home Health Screenings with Instant Results

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reperio Health, the only provider of at-home and onsite comprehensive health screenings with instant results, announced today that it has joined the network or service providers in the Choices program that is operated by WholeHealth Living®, a Tivity Health® company. Reperio Health’s industry-leading health screenings with instant results1 is now available to members of Choices by WholeHealth Living through WholeHealth Living’s health and wellness marketplace.

For over 30 years, WholeHealth Living has partnered with health plans to provide a network of integrative healthcare providers that offer pain care solutions that are non-opioid, evidence-driven, and cost-effective. Included in WholeHealth Living’s product suite is Choices by WholeHealth Living. Choices by WholeHealth Living offers customizable, value-added solutions for health plan members, including: a marketplace of popular wellness products and a network of integrative health practitioners including Chiropractors, Acupuncturists, Massage Therapists, and more - all at a discount.2

Biometric screenings are often used to provide individuals with insight into their health status, identify areas of concern and offer recommendations to improve their health. Health data gathered from these screenings can be used to track changes in health over time and monitor the effectiveness of lifestyle changes or medical treatments. And, as aging is associated with an increased risk of various health problems—including hypertension, obesity, diabetes, osteoporosis and cardiovascular diseases—biometric screenings help individuals identify early red flags and facilitate timely interventions, especially when shared with their care team.

“At Reperio Health, we’re committed to a modern approach to deliver biometric screenings at-home and on-demand, all with the member and their long-term health in mind,” said Naomi Levinthal, Chief Growth Officer at Reperio. “We are thrilled by our collaboration with WholeHealth Living to enhance accessible healthcare and help members better navigate their care journey.”

For more information about Reperio and its partners, visit www.reperiohealth.com.

ABOUT REPERIO HEALTH

Reperio Health is the only provider of at-home and onsite comprehensive health screenings with instant results. An innovation in preventive care, Reperio’s patented technology pairs a mobile app with FDA-cleared devices, bringing a consumer-grade experience to biometric screenings. The solution modernizes the costly and inaccessible screening processes deployed today and reaches every corner of the healthcare industry—including employers, providers, payers and more. Clients are empowered by metrics-driven insights and HIPAA-compliant data integration to bolster their wellness, benefits and population health management offerings. Reperio is headquartered in Portland, Ore., with partners and clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.reperiohealth.com.

ABOUT WHOLEHEALTH LIVING

WholeHealth Living helps health plans develop benefits that change the way that health care is delivered to members managing musculoskeletal conditions and pain. WholeHealth Living provides a network of practitioners that offer pain care solutions that support high quality care while decreasing healthcare costs. With over 30 years of experience, we help health plans develop customizable integrative health benefit that includes benefit design, medical policy alignment, and competitive market-specific fee schedules. Our Pain Care Solutions include Bundled Integrative Health Benefit, Hybrid Care Solution, and Choices by WholeHealth Living. To learn more, visit www.wholehealthliving.com.

ABOUT TIVITY HEALTH

Tivity Health, Inc. is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Burnalong®, and Prime® Fitness ®. We help adults improve their health and support them on life's journey by providing access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social, and mental enrichment. We continue to enhance the way we direct members along their journey to better health by delivering an insights-driven, personalized, interactive experience. Our suite of services support health plans, employers, hospital systems and others nationwide as they seek to reduce costs and create healthier communities. At Tivity Health®, we deliver the resources needed to live healthier, happier, more connected lives. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

1. Reperio Health’s comprehensive health screening offers instant results to biometrics including blood pressure, heart rate, body mass index, relative fat mass, total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, and fasting or non-fasting glucose. For more information, visit https://www.reperiohealth.com/screening-resources/reperio-health-screening-how-it-works.

2. Tivity Health, Inc. and its affiliates do not employ, own or operate third-party service providers. Discounts and services are subject to the terms and conditions of such third party service providers.