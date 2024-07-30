Compass One Healthcare and Press Ganey Announce Renewed and Extended Exclusive Partnership

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Since 2015, Compass One Healthcare, a leader in healthcare foodservice and support services, and Press Ganey, a healthcare transformation company that works with 41,000 healthcare facilities, have had a strategic partnership focused on identifying industry best practices to elevate the patient experience. The two organizations have announced that they are extending their exclusive partnership for another three years, to continue their focus and development of best practices and solutions to support key areas of care.

Over the years, the partnership has resulted in the development of groundbreaking quantitative and qualitative reports focused on:

Defining Key Drivers of Cleanliness in the Ambulatory Surgical and Perioperative Setting (link)

Helping Nurses Heal eBook (link)

The influence of EVS, FANS outcomes on Patient Safety and Loyalty (link)

Food for Thought: Maximizing the Positive Impact Food Can Have on a Patient’s Stay (link)

Environmental Services: Delivering on the Patient-Centered Promise (link)

“For almost a decade, Compass One and Press Ganey have been partners in leading the conversation about how hospital systems can prioritize and elevate the patient experience,” said Dusty Deringer, PhD, Compass One’s Vice President of Patient Experience. “From examining best practices for supporting nurses and reducing turnover to analysis focused on the patient’s perception of clean and quality of food, our collaboration has moved the industry forward and provided an unmatched source of knowledge and insights for health systems across the country.”

The newly extended exclusive partnership will allow for expanded access to data and analytics to enable Compass One to further enhance wide range of support services it offers to hospital systems, including food and nutrition, environmental services, patient transportation, patient observation, health care technology, sterile processing, and facilities management.

“Press Ganey specializes in turning data into insights, and insights into stories that change healthcare. By working with Compass One, an industry leader in patient support services, we’ve been able to use an extensive array of data to develop best practices and guidance that provide hospital systems across the country with the valuable tools and insights they need to deliver a better patient experience throughout the healthcare journey,” said Charles Hagood, President of Strategic Consulting at Press Ganey.

Press Ganey and Compass One will continue to work together as thought leaders in the healthcare space, leveraging data and analytics to generate e-books and other content to drive the conversation around the patient experience. An important focus of the partnership going forward will also be investing in training and developing Compass One talent, including a newly developed learning academy centered on process improvement.

