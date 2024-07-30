Platte River Mortgage Partners with Calque to Offer The Trade-In Mortgage in Colorado

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Platte River Mortgage & Investments, Inc., a Colorado-based mortgage and investment firm, has partnered with Calque, to expand The Trade-In Mortgage™ in Colorado. The Trade-In Mortgage is an innovative loan option that gives borrowers the ability to use their home equity for purchasing another property prior to selling their present one.

The Trade-In Mortgage is another way that Platte River Mortgage delivers custom-tailored mortgage solutions. Calque provides a guaranteed backup offer; with this in hand, Platte River Mortgage loan officers can write non-contingent financing on the new home and empower their borrowers to make a more significant down payment with a HELOC that does not count towards their debt-to-income ratio. By tapping the equity in their homes before they sell, borrowers working with Platte River Mortgage can make non-contingent bids as good as cash offers that are more likely to secure their dream home.

The Colorado market is defined by high interest rates and rising home prices. Many home shoppers who already own a home and are looking for a new property must make contingent offers on the property they want. Homebuyers that present an offer with contingencies find themselves at a disadvantage compared to investors and larger entities who can make all-cash bids. With Calque, Platte River Mortgage can bring hard-working consumers back into the market when they use their equity to compete with all-cash offers without taking on the risk of a traditional bridge or moving out before they sell. Platte River Mortgage and Calque solve the problems with contingent bids by changing the lending process.

“Platte River Mortgage is committed to providing a full array of real estate and financial services, like The Trade-In Mortgage,” said Sean Sedita, partner and co-founder of Platte River Mortgage. “Working with Calque empowers us to provide buyers with confidence during home purchase negotiations. With The Trade-In Mortgage, buyers can use their accrued equity to purchase their next home, our borrowers appreciate the ingenuity we have provided with this product.”

“Platte River Mortgage has been providing superior investment and lending for more than 20 years. Their outstanding reputation and dedication to ensuring customer satisfaction make them the perfect partner for Calque,” said Michael Bremer, CEO of Calque. “With the Trade-In Mortgage, homebuyers can not only simplify their buying process but also gain an edge in securing their desired property in a competitive housing market like Colorado.”

About Platte River Mortgage

Platte River Mortgage & Investments, Inc. was founded in 2005 based on the principle that a more favorable model could be developed for structuring mortgage loans and providing a higher level of service. Remaining purposefully small as a boutique mortgage company, we have grown our business through referrals from existing clients, real estate partners, and financial advisors. Cultivating these kinds of relationships through trust, transparency, and a track record of performance allows us to focus our resources where it matters most: Our Clients.

About Calque

Calque partners with established community lenders to offer mortgage lending solutions that make the home purchase process simpler, less stressful, and more cost effective for homeowners. Mortgage products such as The Trade-in Mortgage™ streamline the entire home purchase process from start to finish by enabling consumers to submit non-contingent offers that function like cash offers, buy and move into their new home before selling their current one, use the accrued equity on their existing home to increase their down payment and reduce their monthly payments, prep their original home for sale after they’ve moved out, and stress less during the process.

Calque does not compete with lenders, but only utilizes best-in-class, FDIC-insured banks, credit unions, and mortgage banks in every state across the country. To learn more about Calque, visit http://calqueinc.com.