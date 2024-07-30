RISR Partners With Journey Strategic Wealth, Equipping Advisors With Comprehensive Business Owner Engagement Tools

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RISR, the first comprehensive business owner engagement platform for financial advisors, has joined forces with Journey Strategic Wealth (“Journey”), a nationwide advisory firm with a mission to be the premier platform for advisors seeking support around organic growth. Adopting RISR’s comprehensive technology further enables advisors on the Journey platform to drive organic growth with business owners, which has been a significant priority for the firm over the past year.

Consistent with this growth focus, Journey handles all operations for its advisors, enlisting coaching on revenue generation and providing the tools necessary to serve clients deeper down the value chain. Through the firm’s partnership with RISR, advisors serving business owner clients can offer immediate and differentiated value by leveraging holistic insights into the client’s most important asset: their business. Journey advisors can now seamlessly collect business data using QuickBooks or tax documents and surface insights across valuation, growth opportunities and risk management to their clients.

“We saw an opportunity for our advisors to better understand an underserved market,” said Penny Phillips, president and co-founder of Journey Strategic Wealth. “Through this partnership, our advisors are able to thoroughly communicate with business owner clients and feel confident about the advice they’re giving. We have also found that the RISR platform is a powerful prospecting tool; advisors throughout the industry are simply not doing this type of work with their clients. Clients and prospects alike are blown away by what RISR teaches them about their own business, and this is a way to truly validate value proposition within a specific niche.”

Journey is setting a new standard for entrepreneurial support by offering advisors comprehensive tools to better serve their clients and safeguard the value they’ve built in their business. With over half of all private business owners in the country passing the age of 50 and many set to retire, sell or transition out of their business over the next decade, advisors have an opportunity to serve more business owner clients. Through this integration with RISR, Journey advisors gain the confidence, insights and data necessary to acquire and better guide this type of clientele.

“Journey advisors are ahead of the game, bucking a trend that has affected the industry for too long,” said Jason Early, founder and chief executive officer of RISR. “By recognizing their clients deserve more personalized advice surrounding their businesses, Journey has proven itself to be a customer-first firm, prioritizing client relationships and needs above all else.”

RISR’s recent capital raise and strategic hires, including Alex Michaels, head of product, and Megan Cochran, software engineer, have helped it quickly execute on focused growth objectives and tech enhancements, paving the way for the partnership with Journey. The new hires both join from previous roles with Relay, a software business developer, where Michaels led the company's product strategy division, and Cochran served as a software engineer. Prior to Relay, Michaels co-founded Dolr, a payments technology company helping student loan borrowers.

Early concluded: “Many advisors aspire to serve business owners, but few have the necessary tools and acumen. RISR is purpose-built to bridge this gap, transforming previously opaque conversations into opportunities to deliver clear, actionable advice and tailored solutions for business owners’ needs.”

“Clients typically switch financial advisors due to a lack of personalized attention,” added Michaels. “RISR’s platform directly addresses this issue. With access to key data and insights the business owner cares about, advisors can unlock new opportunities to deepen their relationships with this sizable cohort.”

About RISR

Founded in 2024 and backed by financial industry veterans, RISR is a first-of-its-kind engagement platform designed to empower advisors and the business owners they serve. By providing deep insights into valuation, growth opportunities, risk assessment, and more, RISR helps advisors deliver more impactful advice. Its platform supports succession and exit planning, estate and legacy planning, retirement planning, insurance coverage, tax planning, and capital and liquidity planning. RISR is committed to unlocking growth for advisors and ensuring the success of small business owners who form the backbone of the U.S. economy. For more information, please follow RISR on LinkedIn or visit risr.com.

About Journey Strategic Wealth

Created to redefine the status quo in financial advice and allow advisors the flexibility to serve their clients as they choose, Journey Strategic Wealth advisors are fiduciaries who cut through the industry jargon. A boutique financial advisory firm by design with advisors across the country, each client gets individualized attention to generate financial advice that is well-researched and actually impacts their lives for the better. Our core values are honesty, communication and family. To learn more about JSW, follow us on LinkedIn.