Clear Ridge Defense Awarded $113M Prime Contract to Support USMC Cyberspace Operations

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clear Ridge Defense, LLC (CRD) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a prime contract to provide comprehensive cyberspace operations and support services to the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (MARFORCYBER), Marine Corps Cyberspace Warfare Group (MCCYWG), Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber (JFHQ-C) (Marines), and Marine Corps Information Command (MCIC). This contract, which includes a base year plus four option years, has a potential value of approximately $113 million if all options are exercised. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific received five bids for this competitive Seaport-NxG small business set-aside task order.

Under the terms of the contract, Clear Ridge Defense will deliver a wide range of critical services aimed at enhancing the cyber capabilities and operational readiness of the Marine Corps' cyber forces. These services include full-spectrum cyberspace operations, cyber planning, intelligence analysis, capabilities planning, exercise planning, video teleconference and audio-visual support, knowledge management, and help desk support.

“We are honored to have been selected to support the U.S. Marine Corps in all aspects of the cyber warfare domain,” said Jeffrey Bullock, CEO of Clear Ridge Defense. “This award is a testament to our team's expertise and commitment to delivering innovative cyber solutions that enhance the operational effectiveness of our nation's cyber forces.”

The work performed under this contract will be essential in strengthening the cyber defense posture of MARFORCYBER, ensuring the Marine Corps remains at the forefront of cyber operations. Clear Ridge Defense will leverage its extensive experience and cutting-edge technology to provide robust support to MCIC, MCCYWG, and JFHQ-C (Marines), enabling them to plan, execute, and sustain their cyber missions more effectively.

“CRD is committed to providing unparalleled support to our Marine Corps partners,” added Chris Comstock, COO of Clear Ridge Defense. “Our team is dedicated to ensuring that MARFORCYBER and its subordinate commands have the resources and expertise they need to navigate the complex and evolving cyber threat landscape.”

Clear Ridge Defense eagerly anticipates a successful partnership with MARFORCYBER and is fully dedicated to advancing the cyber capabilities and mission readiness of the U.S. Marine Corps.

About Clear Ridge Defense, LLC

Clear Ridge Defense is a Baltimore, MD, defense contractor that has been providing specialized cyber capability and mission support services to the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, and commercial clients since 2015. Our key clients span Maryland, Virginia, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, and Florida. Visit www.clridge.com for more information.