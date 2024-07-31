Cambium and Checkerspot Form Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize PFAS-Free, High-Temperature and Fire-Resistant Foam Products for Dual-Use Defense and Commercial Applications

SALT LAKE CITY & EL SEGUNDO, Calif. & ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambium, an advanced materials innovator that leverages bio-engineering, chemistry, materials science and a proprietary computational platform to improve products for defense and other high-performance applications, and Checkerspot, a biotechnology company and Certified B Corporation™ that biomanufactures unique oils that it uses to develop performance products and materials, announced that they have formed a collaboration focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-based, impact-resistant, high-temperature and flame-retardant foam products and composite-foam systems.

This collaboration underscores Cambium's and Checkerspot's commitment to addressing critical capability and supply chain gaps to support current and future high-performance hardware needs across land, air, sea and space applications for a broad range of defense and commercial applications.

Cambium has developed several high and extreme temperature resistant composite systems through the molecular redesign of resins that it converts into advanced composites, from prepregs to foams to carbon-carbon thermal protection systems. These are designed and fabricated to better protect high-performance hardware against extreme conditions such as heat, fire and rapid-heating impacts, maintaining structural integrity with and delivering improved manufacturing processes. Cambium’s products are designed to be rapidly produced through a resilient, stable domestic supply chain across multiple critical material inputs.

Cambium co-founder and CEO Simon Waddington said, " With our vertically-integrated development approach, from computational material discovery through to production of advanced composite solutions, Cambium is redefining rapid innovation, production and deployment. We see a unique opportunity with Checkerspot to seamlessly leverage all of it to rapidly advance bio-based, impact-resistant, high-temperature and flame-retardant foam products and composite-foam systems. This is a great opportunity to showcase the complementarity that exists between us."

Checkerspot’s WING® Platform delivers innovative biomaterials with clear performance properties built from a better source of oil. The WING® Platform brings together four key Checkerspot capabilities - the molecular foundry, materials science and polymer chemistry, fabrication and formulation, and consumer engagement - allowing companies across a wide range of industries and brands to partner, develop, test and commercialize with Checkerspot materials. Checkerspot’s Design Lab in Salt Lake City, UT is the hub for their materials science, prototyping and formulations development, product manufacturing and large-scale delivery to commercial partners.

“ We see advanced biomaterials offering a new palette of PFAS-free material solutions that deliver high performance, and are excited to be expanding our materials development and commercialization partnership with Cambium. Biotechnology is unlocking performance capabilities for materials at an increasing rate. As new biomolecules and materials are discovered, we believe that the combination of technologies and approaches will accelerate the creation and adoption of the solutions we will need as a planet,” said Scott Franklin, Checkerspot CSO and Co-founder.

About Cambium

Cambium is an advanced materials innovator for defense and other high-performance fields. We are a one-stop shop for vertically-integrated innovation, from computational material discovery through to production of advanced composites in the US. We leverage state-of-the-art advances in biology, chemistry, materials science, and AI-enhanced product development to accelerate the deployment of next-generation products. For more information visit Cambium at cambium-usa.com.

About Checkerspot

At Checkerspot, we make renewable oils at commercial scale for performance materials and ingredients. We innovate at the intersection of biotechnology and materials science to deliver solutions for better products that empower both Fortune 500 companies and small businesses to achieve their decarbonization targets. Our portfolio of materials and ingredients are commercialized in three markets: industrial materials, personal care, and food and nutrition. As a Certified B Corporation™, we believe a post-petroleum future is possible by demonstrating how biomanufactured products can drive profitability for our customers and partners by delivering performance and sustainability benefits at the right price. To learn more, visit us at checkerspot.com.