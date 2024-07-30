Syllo and NELA Partner to Advance GenAI Adoption in the Legal Community

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syllo, the litigation platform for the AI era, today announced a partnership with NELA, the National Employment Lawyers Association, which provides assistance and support to lawyers protecting the rights of employees.

NELA and its 69 state and local affiliates have more than 4,000 members nationwide. Syllo, founded and led by litigators, helps legal teams of all sizes to capitalize on the benefits of generative AI–improving workflow efficiencies, streamlining knowledge integration, expediting document reviews and more–from case preparation and filing through discovery and trial.

As part of the partnership, NELA members can access Syllo’s cutting-edge litigation workspace, assisting them throughout the entire litigation process. Additionally, Syllo allows NELA members to share insights with fellow members through an opt-in data bank.

“NELA members are on the ground every day advocating for workers who have suffered discrimination, harassment, wage theft, and other workplace injustices, often against employers with massive resources,” said Karen Maoki, NELA Interim Executive Director. “NELA is proud to partner with Syllo to help level the playing field for our members and workers across the country.”

"We started Syllo to help lawyers and paralegals more effectively litigate their cases," said Jeff Chivers, CEO, Syllo. “We are honored to be able to support NELA and its members.”

About Syllo

Syllo is an AI-powered litigation workspace that enables legal teams to safely and securely harness the power of language models throughout the litigation life cycle. Founded by litigators and elite engineers, Syllo’s litigation platform provides a competitive edge to case teams, practice groups and law firms.