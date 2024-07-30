Ship Sticks and Omni Hotels & Resorts Partner to Transform Golf Travel Experience

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omni Hotels & Resorts – the official hotel of the PGA TOUR® and PGA of America – announces a strategic partnership with Ship Sticks, the leading provider of golf club and luggage shipping services.

Aimed at elevating the guest experience across its premier golf destinations, the partnership integrates Ship Sticks' reliable shipping services seamlessly into Omni’s renowned hospitality offerings, ensuring that guests can conveniently ship their golf clubs directly to Omni properties.

“Omni is known for creating genuine, memorable guest experiences, and the service we provide is well aligned with what Omni has created,” says Jonathan Marsico, CEO and co-founder of Ship Sticks. “Picking up golf clubs or luggage from a guest’s home is the ideal way to extend the experiences and offer an elevated touch even before they arrive on property.”

To further simplify the travel experience, Omni guests can take advantage of Ship Sticks’ luggage shipping services, bypassing the hassle of transferring luggage and waiting in lines at airports.

“Our priority is to ensure an unparalleled guest experience at every touchpoint,” says Spencer Cody, Corporate Director of Club and Golf Operations at Omni Hotels & Resorts. “Ship Sticks' commitment to reliability and efficiency aligns perfectly with our dedication to delivering exceptional service. It’s important to offer our guests a hassle-free travel experience from start to finish.”

Since its inception, Ship Sticks has established partnerships with thousands of golf facilities, country clubs and resorts worldwide, including over 80 percent of Golfweek's “Top 400 Golf Courses.” Their steadfast commitment to reliable, efficient, and cost-effective travel solutions has positioned them as a leader in the industry.

For more information about Ship Sticks and Omni Hotels & Resorts' shared commitment to memorable, worry-free travel, please visit www.shipsticks.com and www.omnihotels.com.

About Ship Sticks

Founded in 2011, Ship Sticks is the world's premier white-glove golf club shipping service. Trusted by more than 3,500 world-class golf facilities, Ship Sticks has assisted customers in shipping their gear nearly five billion miles worldwide. The service provides an affordable, on-time, door-to-door shipping service designed to eliminate the need to carry, check, and claim baggage at the airport. They will pick up your golf clubs and luggage directly from your home, office, country club, or resort and deliver them to your destination. They are a company created by golfers for golfers who want to make traveling with golf clubs and luggage safe and reliable with unmatched convenience. For more information, visit shipsticks.com.

About Omni Golf Collection:

The Omni Golf Collection consists of the 13 golf-focused resorts throughout Omni’s portfolio. They range from the most historic golf destinations in the U.S. to several of the most modern. Three have been included in GOLF Magazine’s “Top 100 Golf Resorts in the World” – The Omni Homestead Resort (Hot Springs, VA), Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa (Austin, TX) and Omni PGA Frisco Resort (Frisco, TX) which is the new home of the PGA of America.

The collection continues with Omni Bedford Springs Resort (Old Course ranked the No. 1 in Pennsylvania by Golfweek), Omni Mount Washington Resort (Bretton Woods ranked the No. 1 course in New Hampshire by Golfweek), The Omni Grove Park Inn (widely considered the No. 1 course in Asheville, NC), Omni La Costa (Home of the 2024 NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, CA), Omni Tucson National Resort (former home of the Cologuard Classic in Tucson, AZ), Omni Amelia Island Resort (Amelia Island, FL), Omni Interlocken Hotel (Broomfield, CO), Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate (Orlando, FL), Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa (Palm Springs, CA) and Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort (Hilton Head, SC).

For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com/destinations/golf or call 1-800-The-Omni.