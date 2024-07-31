KBRA Assigns AA Rating to Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, FL Tampa International Airport Revenue Bonds, 2024 Series B (AMT); Affirms Related Ratings

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA to the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, FL Tampa International Airport Revenue Bonds, 2024 Series B (AMT). KBRA additionally affirms the long-term ratings of AA for the Authority's outstanding Tampa International Airport Revenue Bonds and the long-term rating of AA- for the Authority's outstanding Tampa International Airport Subordinated Revenue Bonds. The rating Outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Broad and growing air trade area economy and healthy population growth support increasing demand for air travel, while the strictly O&D nature of airport activity confers stability.

Diverse carrier mix with existing airlines continuing to strategically add new domestic and international routes, which is supportive of continued enplanement growth.

Airline costs are competitive.

Credit Challenges

Multi-phase CIP entails significant additional borrowing.

Somewhat less operational certainty created by a rates by resolution framework, though TPA’s strong post-pandemic recovery, diverse carrier mix, and economically robust air trade area serve as mitigating factors.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Completion of capital program on time and within budget accompanied by a continuation of the strong trend in passenger enplanements observed in the several years preceding the pandemic.

For Downgrade

Cost overruns or delays associated with the large capital improvement program.

Trend of weakened liquidity levels and/or debt metrics.

