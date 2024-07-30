Chetu Introduces Services Partnership With UKG

SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chetu, a global provider of software development solutions and support services, today introduced a new services partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workplace management, and culture solutions for all people. With more than 350 technology and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the Human Capital Management (HCM) industry.

With this collaboration, organizations utilizing Chetu and the UKG Ready® suite can benefit from Chetu’s 24 years of experience in the HCM and custom technology solution vertical. Chetu excels in providing white-glove service across more than 41 industry verticals to ensure implementation technology needs are met and exceeded. Joint customers can expect a long-term partnership that will set them up for success.

“Chetu is uniquely positioned to join arms with UKG to expand its commitment to working closely with industry-leading companies,” said Alexander Ewing-Shaw, partnership manager at Chetu. “Chetu has a global footprint, and UKG lines up with our focus on worldwide service.”

The UKG AI-powered suite of solutions is developed on the FleX platform, a modern technology platform purpose-built to support great workplaces. FleX Flow, a highly adaptable API framework, anchors UKG solutions in the flow of work where people need and want them most, and helps businesses connect existing IT with innovative or emerging applications to improve their workplace.

“The UKG partner ecosystem delivers best-in-class technology and services empowering customers to inspire their employees and improve business outcomes,” said Claire Hawkins, group vice president, global delivery services at UKG. “Partners like Chetu help us achieve our mission of helping every organization be a great place to work through technology built for all.”

Fortune Business Insights projects that the global HCM market will increase from $31.34 billion in 2024 to $63.14 billion by 2032. Chetu, with its customer-focused technology and service platform, is excited to work closely with UKG, a leader in a business segment that is growing steadily and dedicated to improving the workplace for all its customers.

For more information and to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global, world-class software solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts drive innovation for startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to meet the needs of the client. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. We are on a mission to inspire every organization to become a great place to work through HCM technology built for all. More than 80,000 organizations across all sizes, industries, and geographies trust UKG HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture cloud solutions to drive great workplace experiences and make better, more confident people and business decisions. With the world’s largest collection of people data, work data, and culture data combined with rich experience using artificial intelligence in the service of people, we connect culture insights with business outcomes to show what’s possible when organizations invest in their people. To learn more, visit ukg.com.