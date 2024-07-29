ATSG Delivers Two Boeing 767s to Georgian Airways

WILMINGTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) announced today that its leasing subsidiary Cargo Aircraft Management (CAM) recently delivered two Boeing 767-300 aircraft to Georgian Airways LLC of Tbilisi, Georgia under multi-year leases.

One of the two Boeing 767-300s is a passenger aircraft delivered in June, while the other is a newly converted freighter delivered in July.

" We are pleased to deepen our partnership with ATSG with these two aircraft," said David Gaiashvili, general director of Georgian Airways. " Founded over three decades ago, Georgian Airways has established itself as a trusted leader in the aviation industry with a steadfast commitment to safety and a relentless pursuit of excellence. We are looking forward to growing with ATSG following its great experience and expertise in the industry."

Georgian Airways offers scheduled, charter and regular flights across Europe, the Baltic region, the Caucasus, the Black Sea Region, the Middle East, eastern and southern Asia.

" These leases reflect the growing demand for global air capacity and reinforce our Lease+Plus strategy, providing comprehensive, reliable, and flexible leasing solutions for our global customers," said Mike Berger, chief executive officer of ATSG. " We are excited to grow capacity with our existing customers, as it validates the value ATSG brings to the leasing market. Medium widebody freighters like the Boeing 767 and Airbus A330 are ideal for cargo airlines based in Eastern Europe and Western Asia. The geographic location of Tbilisi is an excellent mid-point for goods flowing out of China and ultimately destined for Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East."

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) is a premier provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation solutions for both domestic and international air carriers, as well as companies seeking outsourced airlift services. ATSG is the global leader in freighter aircraft leasing with a fleet that includes Boeing 767, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330 converted freighters. ATSG's unique Lease+Plus aircraft leasing opportunity draws upon a diverse portfolio of subsidiaries including three airlines holding separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates to provide air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services. Complementary services from ATSG's other subsidiaries allow the integration of aircraft maintenance, airport ground services, and material handling equipment engineering and service. ATSG subsidiaries comprise ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; LGSTX Services, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For further details, please visit www.atsginc.com.