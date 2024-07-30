CorePark Valet Parking Software Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CorePark, a leading provider in simplified valet management software and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it is now available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and integrated with OPERA Cloud via the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized hub of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and its partners.

CorePark's integration with OPERA harnesses the capabilities of Oracle's premier property management system to revolutionize valet parking management. This collaboration facilitates seamless operational efficiency and elevates guest services for hotels and resorts of all sizes. By leveraging the OCI, CorePark enhances its valet parking solutions with reliability and scalability.

Hospitality customers automate and optimize their valet services, benefiting from CorePark's advanced features, including theft prevention, real-time operational analytics, and dynamic price rate management. This collaboration promises to streamline valet operations, enrich guest experiences, and improve overall profitability.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

OCI is a deep and broad platform of cloud infrastructure services that enables customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, AI, and infrastructure services including Kubernetes and VMware, OCI delivers comprehensive security, performance, and cost savings. In addition, with multicloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud, and dedicated cloud options, OCI’s distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency, locality, and authority, even across multiple clouds. As a result, customers can bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently with the capacity to meet their strictest regulatory compliance requirements.

“By integrating with one of the world's leading PMS platforms, we're able to offer businesses a powerful and effective solution for valet parking operations at all levels and sizes,” said Suleiman Hassan, CEO of CorePark. “CorePark’s participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of name of application. We look forward to leveraging the power of OCI to help us achieve our business goals.”

About CorePark

CorePark is a leading disruptor in valet parking management solutions, providing sophisticated software designed to enhance operational efficiency, guest satisfaction, and revenue generation. Committed to innovation and exemplary customer service, CorePark offers a user-friendly platform tackling the valet parking industry's challenges. To learn more visit: https://www.corepark.com

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademark

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.