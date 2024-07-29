Redwire Signs MOU with Consolidated Safety Services, Inc. to Support International Space Station Services Contract

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Consolidated Safety Services, Inc. (CSS) to jointly pursue future task orders under NASA’s $478 million Research, Engineering & Mission Integration Services-2 (REMIS-2) contract to support the International Space Station (ISS).

Through this MOU, CSS will team with Redwire to compete for task orders to provide spaceflight hardware, ground hardware and software, engineering services, payload facility integration, and research mission integration operations services for the ISS Program under the REMIS-2 contract. As a trusted developer of critical hardware and technology systems spanning more than three decades of human spaceflight, Redwire is an optimal partner to deliver engineering services support for the ISS Program.

“Redwire has a long-standing history as a key implementation partner for the ISS Program. From research and manufacturing payload development, to management of critical NASA science hardware, and to even upgrading the space station’s power capabilities through our Roll-Out Solar Arrays, Redwire has made significant contributions at every phase of the space station’s life cycle, and we’re proud to partner with CSS to expand on that legacy and support ongoing space station operations,” said Richard Boling, Vice President of Corporate Advancement at Redwire.

"CSS is pleased to strike this strategic partnership with Redwire. Redwire’s heritage and leadership combined with CSS’ history of providing its customers with dependable common-sense solutions is a winning combination,” said Jolanda Janczewski, President of CSS.

Redwire owns nine payloads and facilities, currently installed on the ISS, designed to conduct critical life and physical science research for commercial and government customers. Additionally, Redwire has managed three NASA-owned research facilities, including material science furnaces and the Advanced Plant Habitat, under a similar space station services contract.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is a global space infrastructure and innovation company enabling civil, commercial, and national security programs. Redwire’s proven and reliable capabilities include avionics, sensors, power solutions, critical structures, mechanisms, radio frequency systems, platforms, missions, and microgravity payloads. Redwire combines decades of flight heritage and proven experience with an agile and innovative culture. Redwire’s approximately 700 employees working from 14 facilities located throughout the United States and Europe are committed to building a bold future in space for humanity, pushing the envelope of discovery and science while creating a better world on Earth. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.