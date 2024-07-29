Actifai and Sonar Software Launch Integrated AI Solution for Broadband Subscriber Acquisition

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at Fiber Connect 2024, Sonar Software (Sonar), a pioneer in OSS/BSS solutions for broadband providers, and Actifai, an industry leader in AI-powered subscriber acquisition software, today announced the launch of Sonar + Actifai. This fully integrated, joint solution is designed to transform sales and operational effectiveness for internet service providers across North America.

The companies’ partnership embeds Actifai's AI-powered ecommerce and phone-sales technology directly into Sonar’s billing and operations platform. The joint approach removes common barriers to technology adoption, enabling Sonar's extensive customer base to seamlessly access the AI enhancements.

"We’re thrilled to partner with Sonar and bring proven AI to their customers," said Ned Brody, CEO of Actifai. "With Sonar + Actifai, we are making AI accessible to hundreds of providers that may have viewed technology or resource requirements as preventative. One of the most rewarding aspects of this partnership is removing those blockers and working to make sure that no one is excluded from the subscriber and ARPU (average revenue per user) growth that AI has made possible."

Actifai, a niche solution only a few years ago, now powers over 20,000 weekly broadband sales. BSS/OSS constraints have been a common roadblock to small and greenfield providers’ adoption of the technology. The Sonar + Actifai partnership overcomes this challenge, further democratizing AI technology to providers of all sizes.

Key benefits of Sonar + Actifai include:

Enhanced Sales Effectiveness: AI-powered ecommerce and CSR sales flows significantly boost sales outcomes, driving double-digit ARPU increases and up to 30% improvement in sales conversion rates.

Seamless Integration: Actifai's AI capabilities are fully integrated into Sonar's billing and operations systems to improve revenue at the point of sale while retaining the core order management, offer adjustments, billing, and provisioning benefits Sonar customers enjoy.

Accessibility and Affordability: Providers can access advanced AI tools without the need for costly system replacements or extensive integration projects, with ROI breakeven in only 3-4 months on average.

Sonar, known for its innovative OSS/BSS platform tailored for Internet Service providers, sees this partnership as a strategic move to enhance its service offerings and drive customer success. "At Sonar, we are committed to empowering our customers with the most advanced and flexible platform available in the market," said Ray Bixler, CEO of Sonar. "We’re staying true to that commitment by partnering with Actifai and enabling our customers to easily access transformative AI that enhances subscriber sales."

Existing Sonar customers can expect to hear from their customer relations manager about the Sonar + Actifai opportunity beginning in the third quarter of 2024.

For more information about Sonar + Actifai, visit www.actif.ai/resources and www.sonar.software.

Sonar and Actifai are exhibiting at Fiber Connect 2024, July 29-30, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. You can visit Sonar at booth #285 and Actifai at booth #948.

About Sonar Software Inc.

Sonar Software is a leading cloud-based provider of BSS & OSS solutions for internet service providers (ISPs). The platform offers a range of rich features that are mission-critical to the daily work of ISPs. Sonar is a scalable and fully integrated solution that helps service providers consolidate their data in one place for improved visibility, reduce dependency on multiple systems, and automate complex workflows for enhanced business efficiency and growth. Visit their website to learn more https://www.sonar.software.

About Actifai

Actifai is an artificial intelligence software company serving broadband and communications service providers. Actifai’s customers use its AI software to improve sales and marketing outcomes, enhance customer experience, and streamline core business operations. Since 2019, Actifai's industry-first solutions have helped providers achieve, on average, 5-20% increases in average revenue per user (ARPU), up to 30% improvement in new subscriber sales conversion, and 6-11% lifts in subscriber retention. For more information, please visit www.actif.ai.