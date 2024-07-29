10x Banking Launches World’s First ‘Meta Core’ to Help Banks Achieve Full Transformation Faster

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--10x Banking, the cloud-native core banking platform, has today announced the launch of a new category of core technology – a ‘meta core’ designed to help banks and financial services accelerate towards full transformation. The news follows 10x Banking’s $45 million funding round in January, led by existing investors BlackRock and J.P. Morgan.

10x Banking already powers the UK’s fastest-growing challenger bank Chase UK, Westpac, and Africa’s second largest financial services company, Old Mutual, among others. 10x currently supports banks, mutuals, building societies, financial service providers and strategic banking-as-a-service partners, with innovative banking products built on the 10x core platform live in the market serving millions of end-customers around the world.

A meta core solves the challenges of legacy cores and avoids the complex set-up and scale challenges of neo cores, providing a de-risked, accelerated path to full cloud-native transformation.

Antony Jenkins, 10x Banking founder and CEO said, “10 years ago banks knew they had to go on a journey of transformation. Good progress has been made in some areas but one of the challenges that has emerged is that even the newer technologies come with their own set of problems. The ‘meta core’ provides banks with the best of all worlds: flexibility on the one hand and unlimited scalability on the other hand. The benefits are much faster speed to market, enterprise-grade security, the ability to unlock data for AI, and a lower cost base. Neo cores have created part of the solution, but we have taken it to the next level.”

Jenkins added, “From my experience, running a bank is all about managing risks, and we’ve designed our meta core to specifically remove the key risks that banks face when upgrading their core. 10x Banking is the first company in the world to offer a ‘meta core’, which for the first time gives banks a clear roadmap to full transformation.”

10x’s new platform allows banks and system integrators for the first time to focus development resource only on high-value code by abstracting away common product elements as well as the core ledger itself. As a result, the new 10x platform only requires a bank to create and maintain as little as 2,000 lines of code for a single customized banking product – up to a 10x reduction in code base compared to neo core platforms and up to a 10,000x reduction compared to legacy cores.

The 10x platform achieves this exponential reduction through its ground-breaking development tool ProductKit, built on 10x’s proven SuperCore technology. ProductKit includes a rich set of pre-built modules which abstract away all the unnecessary complexity of building deposit and lending products across retail, SME and corporate banking sectors.

Developer experience and efficiency are central to the new 10x Banking platform offering. A restrictive developer environment drastically hinders transformation speed. With the new 10x platform, developers have the freedom to fully-customize all 10x pre-built modules at every level using any coding language. This unique ‘polyglot’ coding environment means banks can create highly customized banking products and exceptional customer experiences quickly, without being restricted to costly or scarce development talent.

William Dale, APAC Regional Vice President at 10x Banking said, "When it comes to the pace of innovation, APAC is leading the world. But there's also a growing awareness that the banking industry that underpins this region's fast-growing markets must modernise and move towards full cloud-native transformation. There's a wide variety of commercial and customer demands on banks and financial institutions operating in APAC, and often times they need custom solutions to local challenges. The new 10x platform gives financial institutions across APAC the ability to build and launch innovative products fit for their market without incurring outsized complexity, cost and risk - while at the same time providing a clear path to full transformation."

Editors Notes

About 10x Banking: https://10xbanking.com

10x Banking is a cloud-native core banking platform for financial institutions and their partners. Founded by former banking executives and built by technologists, the 10x Banking platform empowers its customers with best-in-class security, scalability and speed.

Proven across transformational deployments including Chase Bank, Old Mutual and Westpac, 10x Banking offers banks the fastest, most cost-effective and derisked path to full cloud-native transformation through its unique ‘meta core’ approach. Its scalable, resilient, and flexible technology is built to empower financial institutions to better serve their customers and communities. 10x Banking is a B-Corp certified business with offices in London, UK and Sydney, Australia and is funded by a portfolio of world-class investors including BlackRock and J.P. Morgan.