Endava Partners with OpenAI to Deploy ChatGPT Enterprise Throughout Organisation

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endava (NYSE ‘DAVA’), a global provider of digital transformation, agile development and intelligent automation services, today announces a strategic deal with OpenAI to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise licenses to all of its 11,000+ global employees.

The collaboration marks a significant step forward in Endava’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to drive results for its customers. The organisation’s focus will be on using ChatGPT’s advanced language models and capabilities to enhance operations, drive innovation and help achieve accelerated impact for clients.

“AI is set to play a crucial role in revolutionising product innovation, streamlining business operations and shaping technologies to meet and exceed customer expectations,” said Matt Cloke, Endava’s CTO. “OpenAI is at the forefront of generative AI technology and through ChatGPT Enterprise, Endava gains access to enterprise-grade security and privacy with the most powerful version of ChatGPT yet. As we embark on this journey, I look forward to seeing the transformative impact it will have on our work and the value we deliver to our clients.”

A team of “ChatGPT Champions” from across business functions have already piloted the technology over a number of months, integrating it with internal systems to establish best practices and pave the way for a seamless, company-wide integration. To ensure that employees maximise the benefits of this powerful tool whilst using it responsibly, Endava will launch a mandatory training module on the use of AI.

The roll-out of ChatGPT Enterprise is just the latest step in Endava’s enduring commitment to AI. In April, the company launched Morpheus, its proprietary agentic AI industry accelerator for highly regulated industries.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

Technology is our how. And people are our why. By combining world-class engineering, industry expertise and a people-centric mindset, we consult and partner with our customers to create technological solutions that drive innovation and transform businesses. From ideation to production, we support our customers with tailor-made solutions across various industries and all around the world.

Endava services clients in Payments, Banking and Capital Markets, Insurance, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. As of March 31, 2024, 11,025 Endavans provided services from our locations in European Union countries (Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovenia and Sweden), non-European Union countries (Bosnia & Herzegovina, Moldova, North Macedonia, Serbia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom), Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay), Asia-Pacific (Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam), North America (Canada and the United States), and the Middle East (United Arab Emirates).

For more information, visit www.endava.com