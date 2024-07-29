CesiumAstro to Power Lunar Navigation With NASA Contract for LunaNet Technology

Artist’s concept of a future lunar base. The image depicts astronauts and infrastructure on the Moon's surface, illustrating the critical role of advanced navigation and communication systems. Image credit: CesiumAstro

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CesiumAstro, a leader in space communications technology, today announced it has been awarded a contract by NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) to develop critical navigation technology for future lunar missions. The contract tasks CesiumAstro with delivering advanced radio units compatible with NASA’s LunaNet Augmented Forward Signal (AFS) standard to support ground testing of future surface navigation networks. AFS, a special signal system that helps spacecraft find their way around, aims to provide communication and navigation services for missions on and around the Moon, similar to how GPS operates on Earth.

“This contract and technology represent the next step in our support of lunar exploration. Our company’s advanced communication systems are uniquely positioned to tackle the challenges of precise lunar navigation,” said Shey Sabripour, Founder and CEO of CesiumAstro. “By developing AFS-compatible hardware and software, we enable the fielding of critical infrastructure necessary for the success of Artemis missions and beyond.”

Key aspects of the project include:

Developing hardware capable of transmitting and receiving LunaNet AFS

Implementing navigation signal generation based on GPS standards

Enabling high-precision phase measurements for lunar ranging applications

Ensuring compatibility with S-band frequencies specified for LunaNet

Leveraging their proven expertise in space communication systems, CesiumAstro expects to deliver the radio units to NASA within one year. The company eagerly anticipates supporting future lunar missions with its LunaNet AFS-compatible hardware, software, and waveforms.

About CesiumAstro

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Colorado, California, and the United Kingdom, CesiumAstro builds high-throughput, software-defined phased array communications payloads for airborne and space platforms, including satellites, missiles, UASs, and more. CesiumAstro’s full-stack, multi-mission hardware and software solutions enable a range of commercial, government, and defense objectives. CesiumAstro provides full in-house design, manufacturing, and testing capabilities based on the ISO AS9100 standard. To learn more, visit cesiumastro.com.