City Workers Ratify New Contract With the City of Nelson

NELSON, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE Local 339 is pleased to announce the ratification of a new collective agreement, bringing positive developments for both workers and the community at large.

Following a constructive round of negotiations, CUPE Local 339 members have voted to approve a contract that ensures fair compensation, improved working conditions, and enhanced benefits for the workers who provide quality public services in Nelson.

" We are pleased to have negotiated a mutually beneficial agreement with the City of Nelson," said CUPE Local 339 President Mike Stefiuk. " Through meaningful discussions at the bargaining table, we’ve been able to negotiate a new contract that ensures fair treatment for our members and maintains a high standard of service for residents."

The new four-year deal will run from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2028, and provides wage increases of 5 percent, 5 percent, 4 percent and 3 percent respectively. There is also the possibility of an additional 1 percent wage increase in the last year of the agreement should inflation rise above 4 percent.

Stefiuk says that a main focus in this round of contract negotiations was negotiating improved language, pension benefits and wages for members working at the Youth Centre.

“ We’re proud that we were able to achieve some important improvements for some of our newest members who work at the Youth Centre and ensure they have the supports they need at work to succeed,” said Stefiuk. “ By addressing their unique needs, we are fostering a more inclusive and supportive work environment that benefits both our employees and the young people they serve.”

CUPE Local 339 represents approximately 80 workers who provide quality public services for residents, visitors and businesses in the City of Nelson.

