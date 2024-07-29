In Accordance With a Commitment Made in 2021, emeis Will Acquire the Buildings of Eight Clinics

PUTEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

emeis (Paris:EMEIS) will buy in 2024 the buildings of 8 clinics which the Company has leased until now, as part of a commitment to buy real estate assets made by the Company during 2021. These 8 real estate assets will be included in the portfolio of real estate assets that the Group plans to dispose of in the coming months.

The value of the transaction is 185 million euros excluding transfer duties, involving a cash outflow of 120 million euros and the assumption of 65 million euros in financial lease commitments.

The transaction is being carried out in two stages: the first stage, involving 4 assets, will be completed by the end of July 2024, corresponding to a pre-tax value of 95 million euros, and the second stage, corresponding to the balance, is scheduled for December 2024.

DISCLAIMER

This document contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including information incorporated by reference, regarding the Group’s expected growth and profitability in the future that may significantly impact the expected performance indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to factors that the Company cannot control or accurately estimate, such as future market conditions. Any forward-looking statements made in this document express expectations for the future and should be regarded as such. Actual events or results may differ from those described in this document due to a number of risks or uncertainties described in Chapter 2 of the Company’s 2023 Universal Registration Document, which is available on the Company's website and on the website of the French financial markets authority, AMF (www.amf-france.org).

About emeis

With nearly 78,000 experts and professionals in healthcare, care, and supporting the most vulnerable among us, emeis operates in around 20 countries with five core activities: psychiatric clinics, post-acute and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, home care services, and assisted-living facilities.

Every year, emeis welcomes 283,000 residents, patients, and other beneficiaries. emeis is committed and is taking action to rise to a major challenge facing our society, i.e., the increase in the number of people placed in vulnerable positions as a result of accidents or old age, and the rising number of cases of mental illness.

emeis is 50.2% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF, and MACSF Épargne Retraite. It is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

