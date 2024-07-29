Excellere Partners Announces Exit of SePRO Corporation

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Excellere Partners, a leading Denver-based private equity firm specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams through growth recapitalizations and management buyouts, is excited to announce that Stanley Capital Partners (“SCP”), in partnership with Goldman Sachs Alternatives as a minority co-investor, has made a strategic investment in SePRO Corporation (“SePRO”).

Founded in 1994 by Bill Culpepper, Jr. and headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, SePRO is a leader in developing sustainable solutions that protect, preserve, and restore nature. Dedicated to specialty environmental products and services, SePRO serves a diverse range of industries, including professional aquatics, landscape management, golf courses, ornamental production, and specialty agriculture. Committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, SePRO continues to pioneer environmentally responsible solutions.

“For the last three decades, our mission and purpose has been to protect, preserve, and restore nature. Every day, we read headlines about beaches being closed, phosphorus pollution in lakes, invasive weeds, and toxic algae destroying our ability to enjoy our water resources. By providing expanded problem-solving products and services to the market, we will be able to offer customers unsurpassed technical support and solutions for water quality restoration globally. We are excited to announce the strategic investment that Stanley Capital Partners is making in partnership with Goldman Sachs, as it will support and expedite our efforts to deliver on that mission,” said SePRO President Tyler Koschnick, Ph.D.

Patrick O’Keefe, a Managing Partner at Excellere Partners, commented: “We are grateful for the opportunity to support the SePRO team and the Culpepper family in their mission to protect, preserve, and restore nature. Our partnership enabled a seamless succession process with Tyler Koschnick assuming the role as President as well as the deployment of Excellere’s value creation methodology to augment SePRO’s service and product offering with complementary capabilities, enhancement of its systems and processes, and further investment in a scalable foundation that positions the company to capture the multiple growth avenues before it. We continue to see strong tailwinds in the water and broader environmental services sector and are enthusiastic about the company’s future with SCP.”

“Resource Efficiency is a priority area for Stanley Capital as we invest in companies that deliver greater value with fewer inputs,” said James Brooks, Founding Partner at SCP. “We align closely with SePRO’s mission and believe building on this foundation can be transformative for both SePRO and SCP going forward. We’re thrilled to work with the SePRO team in the months and years ahead to continue protecting, preserving, and restoring nature through technology-enabled growth strategies.”

Raymond James served as lead financial advisor and Piper Sandler served as co-financial advisor to SePRO, while Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal advisor to both SePRO and Excellere Partners. Barclays served as lead financial advisor, while Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor to SCP.

