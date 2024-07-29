Radisys Supports Watch Communications’ Expansion of Rural Ultra-Broadband Services

HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced that Watch Communications, a leading provider of wireless broadband and fiber access services, has selected Radisys’ Connect Open Broadband portfolio to expand connectivity services for rural customers. Rural communities face significant challenges in accessing essential services due to limited broadband infrastructure. Radisys’ disaggregated Connect Open Broadband portfolio of flexible broadband solutions will enable Watch to deliver IPTV, whole-home DVR, and voice and video services for unserved and underserved customers in new and existing rural markets. Using the open APIs and cloud-native microservices included in Radisys’ Connect Open Broadband solution, Watch can efficiently deploy rural broadband infrastructure capable of enabling modern services while minimizing operational costs.

Increased Flexibility and Seamless Integration to Support Growing Bandwidth Needs

The interoperability of Radisys’ Connect Open Broadband’s disaggregated architecture and open APIs empowers Watch to easily integrate the best-in-class solution into its existing broadband network without the need to replace its current equipment. Connect Open Broadband can evolve with Watch’s network, ensuring it can swiftly adapt to meet the needs of Watch’s rural broadband audience while delivering superior services and remaining agile in service delivery. Additionally, Radisys’ Connect Xperience software will provide Watch with the ability to monitor, manage, service and support all subscriber devices on the Watch network from one software platform to improve subscriber experiences.

Faster Innovation and Service Scaling to Drive Optimal Cost Efficiency

Radisys’ standard-based Combo Passive Optical Network (PON) Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) support G-PON and XGS-PON within the same PON port of the OLT, allowing Watch to seamlessly migrate subscribers to XGS-PON, scale its network for ultra-broadband connectivity, boost network efficiency and maintain control over its innovation cycle all while reducing overall costs. The disaggregated solution also features a selection of white box Optical Network Terminals (ONTs) for a variety of environments including homes, businesses, apartment units and more. Additionally, with support for up to 10G throughput and an easy migration path to higher speeds, Watch can rapidly deploy services tailored to the needs of its unserved and underserved customers.

Improved Economics with Seamless Service Activation and Management

With Radisys’ cloud-native Connect Broadband Access Controller (CBAC) intelligent software platform, Watch can scale microservices individually to meet capacity and bandwidth requirements and improve the efficiency of network operations, enabling future upgrades without having to change the software platform, reducing future CapEx costs. Additionally, the Radisys Management System (RMS) provides Watch with enhanced network element management, including features like performance and fault management, analytics and reporting applications, to efficiently configure, activate and manage all aspects of their network while maintaining high performance as Watch’s network evolves to meet the needs of rural customers. Radisys’ innovative pricing model eliminates the recurring annual costs typically associated with traditional EMS solutions, driving increased margins for Watch.

“Radisys is the only solution provider that met all of our technical requirements at a cost that achieves a desirable return on investment for the upgrade of our legacy equipment to a broadband access network that meets the bandwidth requirements of our rural communities,” said Chris Daniels, CEO and President, Watch Communications. “The elimination of recurring costs on the RMS software distinguishes Radisys from competitors, while its open disaggregated solutions empower us to reduce vendor lock-in, ultimately driving down expenses and enhancing our margins and profitability.”

"We are pleased with this opportunity to partner with Watch Communications as it bridges the digital divide for underserved rural customers," said Harris Razak, Head of Broadband Business and America Sales, Radisys. "Radisys’ Connect Open Broadband solution is perfectly suited for rural deployments, providing robust and operationally efficient networks that expedite new service introduction. Similar to the ongoing support we provide for operators around the globe, Radisys is confident that our industry-proven open interfaces and solutions can help Watch deploy complete end-to-end broadband solutions with the built-in flexibility to serve their rural customers cost-effectively well into the future."

About Radisys

Radisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions and services. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware, enabling service providers to drive open digital transformation. Radisys offers an end-to-end solutions portfolio from digital endpoints to disaggregated and open access and core solutions, to immersive digital applications and engagement platforms. Its world-class and experienced network services organization delivers full lifecycle services to help service providers build and operate highly scalable and high-performance networks at optimum total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.

About Watch Communications

Watch Communications was founded in 1992 and specializes in wireless broadband Internet, fiber Internet, TV, Managed Services and Telephone Services to residential and business customers in the rural Midwest. The company began as a wireless cable TV provider and expanded service offerings at the beginning of the Broadband Internet Revolution in 1998 to include Internet. Watch primarily focuses on under and unserved small and rural markets throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. For more information, visit Watchcomm.net.

Radisys® is a registered trademark of Radisys. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.