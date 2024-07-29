Curtiss-Wright and Saipem Achieve New Subsea Processing Milestone

DAVIDSON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) and Saipem have reached a significant milestone for the subsea applications industry: the completion of the qualification process of an all-electric seabed barrier fluid-less pump. Developed based on proprietary solutions inherited from the nuclear sector, this unprecedented technology will enable the subsea injection of treated sea water into a reservoir, thus extending the lifecycle of subsea fields.

While the conventional pumping system features a barrier fluid which serves as coolant, lubricant and insulation, the technology developed by Saipem and Curtiss-Wright is based instead on an innovative design whereby the subsea pump is cooled and lubricated by the sea water itself, while the motor is protected by a canned casing suitable for deepwater applications. The absence of the barrier fluid avoids the need for its constant replenishment and the risk of sea water contamination. Furthermore, due to Saipem’s “all-electric” strategy, the technology allows the replacement of conventional hydraulic umbilicals with power/control cables, thus reducing costs. This pump is the first seal-less, barrier fluid-less subsea pump with such high power.

In 2018, Curtiss-Wright and Saipem signed an exclusive collaboration agreement to develop this new technology: a 3 MW full-scale prototype has been manufactured and tested in water through an extensive specific program, which eventually confirmed the expected performance, robustness, and reliability.

This new solution is certified for several Saipem-proprietary subsea treatment technologies, including SPRINGS®, the subsea desulfation technology owned by Saipem, TotalEnergies, and Veolia.

This certification represents a fundamental goal as it validates the achievement of Technology Readiness Level 4 (TRL 4) as witnessed and endorsed by Petrobras and TotalEnergies and it marks the commencement of the relevant commercialization on a global scale.

With this milestone, Saipem confirms its investments in innovative solutions available as industrialized products to extend the life of assets in the subsea sector and to make offshore operations increasingly safe, sustainable and convenient.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of approximately 8,600 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.