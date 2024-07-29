Ameresco and United Power Celebrate Completing Construction of Colorado’s Largest Distributed Battery Energy Storage System to Enhance Resiliency and Energy Security

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & BRIGHTON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the successful completion of construction of multiple Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in collaboration with United Power, Inc., an electric cooperative serving Colorado’s northern Front Range. These battery energy storage systems underscore significant advancements in utility infrastructure, enhancing both resiliency and energy security as the industry shifts toward a more sustainable future. Together they also represent the largest wholly owned BESS asset portfolio in Ameresco’s history.

The assets are designed to provide 78.3 MW, 313.34 MWh of battery storage capacity to the United Power electric distribution system across multiple sites. Five of the sites have been placed in service and the remaining three sites are expected to be placed in service by the end of the summer. Strategically positioned throughout United Power’s service territory, these eight advanced battery arrays are pivotal in enabling United Power to enhance load balancing and integrate renewable resources seamlessly.

“The use of batteries on our distribution network is essential to a resilient and responsive power grid, and we are excited to be moving ahead with one of the most aggressive plans for such systems. These battery energy storage systems will allow us to balance our power needs throughout the day and incorporate local renewables more efficiently,” said Mark A. Gabriel, President and CEO of United Power.

The Ameresco-owned assets consist of four 11.75 MW and four 7.84 MW battery energy storage systems across the eight different substation sites owned by United Power, located in Adams, Broomfield, and Weld counties. In addition, Ameresco integrated Stem’s AI-driven clean energy software to efficiently operate and maintain the systems. These batteries will allow the cooperative to store and dispatch power efficiently during periods of high consumption. By leveraging this innovative technology, United Power optimizes its energy resources, enhances its grid resilience, and ensures a reliable electricity supply for its members.

“Partnering with United Power on these transformational battery energy storage systems has been incredible – in just under a year of working together we have accomplished so much,” said Jonathan Mancini, Senior Vice President, Ameresco. “The inclusion of this expansive set of assets in Ameresco’s portfolio is an amazing milestone for our team, as our largest wholly owned BESS asset portfolio to date. Energy storage plays – and will continue to play – a crucial role in enhancing grid reliability, optimizing renewable energy utilization, and fostering a resilient and efficient energy future. We look forward to continuing to help support utility companies in meeting increasing demand.”

Today, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate completing construction of the BESS assets. The event took place at United Power's Bromley Substation located in Brighton, CO.

