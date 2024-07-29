Empire State Building Partners with Sea Bags and Max to Transform Fabric from 270-Foot Dragon into Recycled Tote Bags

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vhagar lives on. The Empire State Building (ESB) announced today that it partnered with Max to donate 18,000 square feet of fabric from Vhagar – the 270-foot dragon that perched on its mast as part of the HBO® Original series “House of the Dragon” takeover last month – to create limited-edition recycled tote bags by Sea Bags. A portion of the proceeds will be donated by Sea Bags to the Ocean Conservancy.

“ The Empire State Building is one of the world’s most sustainable buildings, and we continue with our sustainable mission as we transform the fabric from our epic ‘House of the Dragon’ installation into an iconic keepsake,” said Tony Malkin, chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust. “ Fans can now own a piece of history through these exclusive recycled tote bags made from authentic dragon skin.”

Fabric from Vhagar – made up of 1,700 total patterns and 600,000 inches of sewn seams – was transported from New York City to Sea Bags’ headquarters in Portland, Maine. Each unique tote is made from a combination of the dynamic dragon material and recycled sail cloth with hand-spliced hemp rope handles and a brass clasp. The one-of-a-kind bags are individually numbered and include a certificate of authenticity.

“ We’re honored to be selected to work alongside the iconic Empire State Building and Max to transform Vhagar into sustainable, recycled, beautiful totes,” said Don Oakes, CEO of Sea Bags. “ This collaboration perfectly aligns with our commitment to sustainability and creative reuse, ensuring that Vhagar's legacy continues in a meaningful way.”

The “House of the Dragon” takeover at the “World’s Most Famous Building” included a photo opportunity with the iconic Iron Throne, a visit from the “House of the Dragon” cast, and an interactive photo booth on the Observatory’s 80th Floor.

The Empire State Building underwent a groundbreaking deep energy retrofit that has reduced emissions at the building by 57% since 2007. Empire State Realty Trust has committed to achieve net zero emissions at the Empire State Building by 2030 and throughout its entire portfolio by 2035, in alignment with New York State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA).

More information about the Empire State Building can be found online.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience created an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture. The Empire State Building Observatory Experience welcomes millions of visitors each year and was declared the #1 Attraction in the World – and #1 Attraction in the U.S. for the third consecutive year – in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do, "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, and the #1 New York City attraction in Lonely Planet’s Ultimate Travel List.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

About Sea Bags

Launched in 1999 and incorporated in 2006, Sea Bags started on the historic working waterfront in Portland, Maine with a line of hand-sewn, functional, and stylish totes made from recycled sail cloth. Today the company employs nearly 300 people and has preserved its Made-in-the-USA sourcing, manufacturing, and design origins on the coast of Maine.

The exclusive use of reclaimed sail cloth is unique to Sea Bags, and since its inception the company has kept more than 1.5 million pounds of sail material from landfills. In 2021 the company was recognized as Green Circle Certified. The Sea Bags flagship store is located on Commercial Street in Portland, Maine, while its factory store is located around the corner on Custom House Wharf - where the headquarters remain today. The company has 50+ retail stores across the U.S. and operates in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Michigan, and California. To learn more about Sea Bags and the stories their sails tell, visit www.seabags.com.

Source: Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Category: Observatory