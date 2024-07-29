Palantir and Green Energy Pioneer TES Forge Long-Term Partnership to Drive Global Decarbonization

BRUSSELS & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR, “Palantir”), a leading builder of AI systems for the modern enterprise, and Tree Energy Solutions (“TES”), a global leader in the production of e-NG (electric natural gas derived from green hydrogen), today announced a multi-year partnership to leverage Palantir’s cutting-edge AI software in TES’s mission to drive the green energy transition and accelerate global decarbonization.

Through this partnership, Palantir Foundry and Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) will support TES in supply chain management, simulation and scenario modeling for investment optimization, site selection, asset management, carbon emissions tracking, and modeling the energy transformation pipeline.

Palantir’s software integrates large-language models and advanced AI with enterprise networks, private data, and core operations, providing a high-level security and trust. The platform consolidates siloed and disconnected data sources, logic assets, and systems of action, enabling organizations to optimize decision-making through a single common operating picture.

e-NG, a hydrogen-based green molecule chemically identical to natural gas, is produced by combining green hydrogen with biogenic or recycled CO2. It can be transported and stored using existing infrastructure, providing a drop-in green solution for industries and customers aiming to decarbonize.

TES has forged strategic partnerships with leading energy companies, such as TotalEnergies, Osaka Gas, Toho Gas, Tokyo Gas, Fortescue and ADNOC, to develop large-scale e-NG projects across North America, the Middle East, and Europe.

This partnership marks a significant step in TES’s digital transformation, leveraging AI and data analytics to enhance data-driven decision-making. For Palantir, it is the first partnership of its kind, building on its significant experience in the energy sector, including renewables and green energy projects globally.

“Palantir prides itself in helping the world’s most forward-thinking organizations of all types solve their most difficult problems,” said Francois Bohuon, Commercial Leadership EMEA of Palantir Technologies. “Working with a green energy player as innovative as TES was the perfect fit, and we are honored to supply them with an enterprise AI system in support of their mission.”

"This collaboration with Palantir underscores TES's commitment to innovation, demonstrating how AI can accelerate the energy transition. By leveraging Palantir's AI expertise, we will optimize operations and track carbon emissions precisely, reinforcing TES as an innovative leader in the global green energy landscape," commented Marco Alverá, CEO and Co-founder of TES.

About TES

TES is a global green energy company leading the way in the production of e-NG (electric natural gas derived from green hydrogen). Headquartered in Europe, TES is committed to making reliable and affordable green energy accessible to all by implementing giga-scale projects using a proven, scalable and cost-effective method. With a presence in North America, Middle East, Asia and Australia, the company’s green hydrogen model uses solar and wind energy in low-cost areas with abundant sunlight or wind. The green hydrogen is then combined with climate-neutral CO2 and transformed into e-NG, a renewable molecule, easy to transport and store using existing infrastructure. Through the supply of e-NG to various industries, TES aims to win the climate race ensuring the mass adoption of green molecules across the globe.

www.tes-h2.com

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir builds category-leading software that empowers organizations to create and govern artificial intelligence across public and private networks. Since 2003, we have helped some of the world's most important organizations solve their most difficult problems. Foundational Software of Tomorrow. Delivered Today.

Palantir Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of its software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Palantir’s control. These risks and uncertainties include Palantir’s ability to meet the unique needs of its customers; the failure of Palantir’s platforms to satisfy its customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; the reliability of Palantir’s platforms; and the ability of Palantir’s customers to modify or terminate their contracts. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings Palantir makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, Palantir does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.