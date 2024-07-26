KBRA Comments on the Announced Sale of Janney Montgomery Scott from Penn Mutual to KKR

NEW YORK--()--KBRA comments that subsequent to the recently announced sale of Janney Montgomery Scott (Janney) from Penn Mutual to KKR, the AA insurance financial strength ratings (IFSR) of Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company, Penn Insurance and Annuity Company, Penn Insurance and Annuity Company of NY and Vantis Life Insurance Company, and the A+ rating on the company’s surplus notes, remain unchanged. Management expects the transaction to close in 4Q2024.

Penn Mutual had managed Janney as an independent unit and viewed it as an investment. The sale will provide proceeds that KBRA expects Penn Mutual will use to invest in and grow its core businesses.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1005267

Contacts

Donna Halverstadt, Managing Director
+1 646-731-3352
donna.halverstadt@kbra.com

Ethan Kline, Associate
+1 646-731-1278
ethan.kline@kbra.com

Peter Giacone, Senior Managing Director
+1 646-731-2407
peter.giacone@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Tina Bukow, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2368
tina.bukow@kbra.com

