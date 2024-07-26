Dynasty Financial Partners Announces Sponsorship of Iconic Del Mar Racetrack

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynasty Financial Partners, through its affiliate Dynasty Wealth Management, LLC, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Del Mar Racetrack in San Diego, California. Founded in 1937 by legendary entertainer Bing Crosby, Del Mar is one of the most iconic horse racing venues in the United States, known for its stunning seaside location and distinctive history.

“A day at the Del Mar racetrack is a special experience that attracts fans from around the world,” said Dynasty’s Founder and CEO Shirl Penney. “Our sponsorship will offer our employees, and our Network Partners and their clients a unique opportunity to embrace the rich tradition of horse racing at a venue that is unmatched.”

The news of Dynasty’s Del Mar sponsorship comes shortly after the firm announced it surpassed $100 billion in platform assets.

As part of the sponsorship, the Winners Circle will be branded the “Dynasty Winners Circle” for the 2024-2025 season. This partnership will help enhance Dynasty’s presence on the West Coast, particularly as a showcase for Dynasty Connect services among high-net-worth individuals in southern California.

Dynasty Connect, a program of Dynasty Financial Partners, is an end-client referral program that matches high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families with independent financial advisors. Dynasty has more than 400 financial advisors from around the U.S. on its platform.

“As a longstanding and avid fan of horse racing, I am proud that Dynasty is now part of Del Mar’s enduring history,” said Mr. Penney.

Dynasty is committed to supporting high-profile events and figures that resonate with its brand values. Other Dynasty sports sponsorships have included support for the professional and charitable work of pickleball champion Anna Leigh Waters, and a project with Julio Rodriguez, Major League Baseball’s Rookie of the Year in 2022.

About Dynasty

Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty’s technology, tools and services provide advisory firms the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations and grow their firms — both organically and inorganically — while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients.

For more than a decade, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to the independent channels of wealth management. As Dynasty is becoming a recognized industry leader, Dynasty has differentiated itself by developing competitive strengths, including a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients, a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions, the ability to leverage its size and breadth to invest, the flexibility and seamlessness enabled by a modular technology solution, the entrepreneurial culture and experienced and committed management team. Dynasty is committed to continually growing its business by facilitating existing advisory firm clients’ growth, onboarding new clients, increasing the clients’ use of its broader capabilities, launching additional solutions and facilitating out complementary acquisitions.

For more information, please visit www.dynastyfinancialpartners.com.

Dynasty Connect is a service offered through Dynasty Wealth Management, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of Dynasty Financial Partners, LLC.