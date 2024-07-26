Paired Power Installs Resilient Off-Grid Solar Electric Vehicle Charger for Sonoco in South Carolina

HARTSVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Paired Power, a leading U.S. solar microgrid electric vehicle charger manufacturer announces its installation of its PairTree EV charger for Sonoco (NYSE: SON), a leading global manufacturer of consumer, industrial, health care and protective packaging.

“ We’re thrilled to provide the first offgrid electric vehicle solar charger to Sonoco, a world-class company with a strong track record of reducing emissions through recyclable material sourcing and countless initiatives,” said Tom McCalmont, Paired Power CEO. “ Obtaining our PairTree to provide Sonoco’s staff with truly green electric car charging is an extension of their leadership’s commitment to the environment.”

PairTree can be used for both standalone solar power, or for microgrid renewable power with optional grid connection. PairTree is a U.S.-made solar canopy that combines battery storage with solar power to deliver day or night charging for electric vehicles.

As a fully resilient source of electricity, PairTree can also provide emergency backup power during grid outages, and help reduce users’ dependence on the grid. A popular alternative to traditional grid chargers that use “brown” power such as oil and takes years for permitting, PairTree has little permitting and its installation takes less than a day.

Built with durability in mind, PairTree is wind-rated up to 130 mph, which is ideal for regions with unpredictable weather patterns in regions such as South Carolina.

PairTree fits into a standard 9 x 18 foot parking space. It has no moving parts, and doesn’t require ongoing maintenance like problematic tracker solutions. PairTree offers both one or two Level 2 EV charging ports with the industry standard J1772 EV interface.

“ Paired Power’s solar, offgrid car charging technology is the ideal solution to provide resilient and clean energy for our employees who drive electric cars to work,” said Elizabeth Rhue, Vice President of Sustainability at Sonoco. “ From the simplicity and efficacy of the chargers’ functions to the sleek design, PairTree fits with the ethos of our company’s mission and dedication to sustainability.”

About Paired Power

Trusted by cities, governments and leading corporations, Paired Power manufactures solar-powered microgrid electric vehicle charger facilities (EVCF) that enable rapid deployment of new EV infrastructure without requiring expansions of existing grid capacity. Paired Power’s flagship product is PairTree™, a microgrid solar powered EV charger that pairs a 4.6kW solar array with a 42.4 kWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to provide Level 2 EV charging day or night. www.pairedpower.com

About Sonoco:

With net sales of approximately $6.8 billion in 2023, Sonoco has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. With our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products and a better world for our customers, employees, and communities. Sonoco was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com.

Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1bPnshPV6CMc1HEZ-fCRwdIDnYlLpS7xL?usp=sharing