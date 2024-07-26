 LuxCreo Expands Partnership with ASICS to Make Personalized Shoes Accessible to Everyone

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LuxCreo today announced an expansion of its partnership with ASICS to enable rapid local delivery of personalized 3D printed shoes and insoles that are accessible to everyone.

“Diverse customer needs across different sports require us to transform the way we make our products so they are truly personalized,” said Genki Hatano, lead researcher in the Green Manufacturing Research Team, Future Creation Dept., ASICS Institute of Sport Science (ISS). “Our research with athletes shows they feel the value of personalized footbeds. This has inspired us to consider making personalized footwear accessible to all.”

LuxCreo 3D Printing Smart Factory, a full 3D printing technology stack, is part of ASICS Personalization Studio, which also leverages Dassault Systèmes’ technology, to deliver an easy scan, design, print end-to-end process for personalized shoes and insoles.

Market-leading resin developed by LuxCreo provides elasticity without permanent product deformation. Combining ASICS’ extensive knowledge in biomechanics, footwear, and lattice structure with LuxCreo’s material creates unique personalized designs for lasting performance and comfort.

Localized 3D printing allows for rapid cycles to optimize athlete performance and comfort. With repeatable production of high-quality products, anyone can order footwear or insoles and be confident it is made to fit – every time.

“We created a 3D printing platform and ecosystem to deliver personalized products,” said Michael Strohecker, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of LuxCreo. “Our 3D Printing Smart Factory provides personalized products for dental and medical industries, as well as supports ASICS’ exploration of a new business model to transform consumer data into personalized shoes that can be manufactured on-demand.”

ASICS Personalization Studio with LuxCreo Smart Factory will showcase scan, design, print of personalized insoles for athletes in Paris, France starting July 29, 2024. Learn more about LuxCreo’s 3D Printing Smart Factory.

