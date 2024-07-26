AM Best Associate Director a Featured Guest on Insurance Nerds’ Assignment of Benefits Podcast; Discusses State of DUAE Market

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best’s Dawn Walker appears as a guest in a recent episode of the Insurance Nerds’ Assignment of Benefits Podcast, which has been focusing on Florida’s insurance market, to discuss the state of the Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprise (DUAE) segment.

During the episode, Walker, an associate director of Industry Relations – DUAE, talks about Best’s Performance Assessments, which provide an objective, independent opinion of a DUAE’s ability to perform services on behalf of its insurance partners. DUAEs have become an important part of the insurance value chain, with premiums having doubled globally over the last decade. During the conversation, Walker also discusses how DUAEs, which include managing general agents and other similar entities, bring value across the insurance ecosystem by developing books of business and programs for insurers. She also outlines the process to get a Performance Assessment, as well as leading issues facing carriers and DUAEs within the market. Walker joined AM Best in 2022 with an extensive background in risk management.

The episode is available here. Nicholas Lamparelli, who is a managing partner at Insurance Nerds and co-founder and co-CEO of The Insurance Advocacy Forum of Florida, hosts the episode. Lamparelli has decades of experience in the industry working as an agent, broker and underwriter.

To access the latest Best’s Market Segment Report on the DUAE segment, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=343051.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2024 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.