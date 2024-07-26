Graycliff Partners Invests in Diamond Chemical Company

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graycliff Partners is pleased to announce its partnership and investment in Diamond Chemical Company (“Diamond”), a manufacturer of cleaning and sanitation chemicals serving hospitality, food service, commercial laundry, and other end-markets.

Founded in 1930, Diamond has been producing high-quality industrial and institutional cleaning products for nearly a century. Headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ, Diamond manufactures over four million pounds of product weekly and serves over 1,000 customers across the U.S. from facilities on the East and West coasts. Diamond produces both organic intermediates and finished products for laundering, housekeeping, warewash, floor care, sanitizing, and pool care. As a vertically integrated manufacturer, the company makes its own blow-molded containers for fast-turn efficiency, continuity of supply, and quality control; its automated filling lines, on-premises rail siding, fleet of company-owned trucks, and bulk storage capabilities ensure reliability for its customers.

Harold Diamond, President and CEO of Diamond, commented, “ As a third-generation family-owned business, it was important to find a financial partner that understood our history and our vision. Graycliff’s approach of providing strategic guidance while allowing us to continue to operate the business and retain our culture resonated with us. We are excited to leverage their experience to take Diamond to our next phase of growth.”

“ Diamond is a premier player within the cleaning chemicals market and has built an impressive base of loyal customers,” added Andrew Trigg, Managing Partner at Graycliff. “ We are thrilled to partner with Harold and his team and be part of Diamond’s impressive growth trajectory.” Graycliff and management plan to pursue growth in new and existing markets, complementing Diamond’s current offering with new products, geographies and end markets.

About Graycliff Partners LP

Graycliff Partners is an investment firm focused on making lower middle market investments, typically in manufacturing, business services and value-added distribution businesses. Through dedicated equity and credit funds, Graycliff provides capital for acquisitions, management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth and expansion. For more information about Graycliff Partners visit www.graycliffpartners.com.