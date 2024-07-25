HaiLa Technologies and CoMotion at the University of Washington Sign License Agreement for Novel Backscatter Technology to Expand HaiLa's Extreme Low-Power Communications Portfolio

Vytas Kezys, Chief Scientist at HaiLa, and Matt Reynolds, Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Washington, solidify their collaboration during a HaiLa technology demo in Montreal on July 16th. Together, they aim to advance backscattering technology for a wide range of IoT devices. (Photo: Business Wire)

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HaiLa Technologies Inc., a company dedicated to developing ultra-low-power radio technologies for IoT, announced today that it has entered into a licence agreement with the University of Washington to develop and commercialize its novel backscatter technology used to reduce the power consumption of wireless communications.

Under the terms of the agreement, HaiLa is granted rights to a number of strategic patents related to backscatter technology and will undertake the development and commercialization of several multi-protocol, RF-capable System on Chip (SoC) solutions which will offer connectivity with significantly reduced power consumption.

“We are very excited to collaborate with HaiLa to bring the power and performance advantages of backscatter to a wide range of IoT sensors and devices. Combining UW’s two decades of academic leadership in backscatter technology with HaiLa’s industry leadership in low-power wireless IoT chips will enable a new generation of standards-based smart devices with unprecedented performance and battery life compared to current Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices,” said Matt Reynolds, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Washington.

Derek Kuhn, President and CEO of HaiLa, stated, "The license agreement with the University of Washington complements HaiLa’s IP portfolio and further demonstrates our commitment to developing the most power-efficient radio technologies for IoT. We are confident that our collaboration with Dr. Reynolds will result in true ambient-powered connected devices which will eliminate batteries, the operational expenses associated with constantly changing batteries, and the environmental impact of battery waste.”

In collaboration with Dr. Reynolds, HaiLa intends to add additional radio protocols like Bluetooth to its low-power SoC portfolio. As a part of this agreement, HaiLa is adding Dr. Matt Reynolds as an advisor.

About HaiLa Technologies Inc.

Founded in 2019 in Montreal, Canada, HaiLa is a fabless semiconductor and software company developing low-power multi-protocol (like Wi-Fi) radio communication for IoT devices. Originally conceptualized at Stanford University, HaiLa is focusing on scaling IoT sustainably by using complementary methods to the way data is received and transmitted, removing the need for battery maintenance, and leveraging existing wireless infrastructures. Customers and partners are focused on the smart home and building automation spaces, along with consumer electronics, mobile, industrial, transportation, medical, and agriculture markets.

HaiLa has raised USD$16.8 million in funding, including non-dilutive financing from Sustainable Development Technology Canada and TechnoClimat Quebec.

Find more information at http://www.haila.io

About the University of Washington and CoMotion

Since its founding in 1861, the University of Washington has been a hub for learning, innovation, problem solving and community building. Driven by a mission to serve the greater good, our students, faculty and staff tackle today’s most pressing challenges with courage and creativity, making a difference across Washington state — and around the world.

CoMotion at the University of Washington partners with the UW community on their innovation journey, providing tools, connections, and acumen to transform ideas into economic and societal impact.

Find more information at https://comotion.uw.edu